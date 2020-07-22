Zurich Insurance drops cover for Trans Mountain oil pipeline

July 22 (Reuters) - Insurer Zurich has decided not
to renew cover for the Canadian government's Trans Mountain oil
pipeline, said a spokeswoman for the project, which is opposed
by environmental campaigners and some indigenous groups.
All financial services companies are under pressure from
environmental campaigners to cease doing business with the
fossil fuel industry.
A planned expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline,
which ships oil to British Columbia from Canada's main
oil-producing province of Alberta, has also drawn ire from some
First Nations leaders anxious about the impact on their
communities.
A spokesman for Zurich said the insurer did not comment on
customer relationships.
Trans Mountain said it has the insurance it needs for its
existing operations and the "expansion project".
"There remains adequate capacity in the market to meet Trans
Mountain's insurance needs and our renewal," the spokeswoman
said in an emailed statement.
The Trans Mountain pipeline's annual liability insurance
contract, dated August 2019 but filed with the Canada Energy
Regulator on April 30, 2020, had shown Zurich was the lead
insurer for the pipeline.
The insurance, which provides $508 million of cover, runs to
August 2020, the filing showed.
Zurich was the sole insurer for the first $8 million of
potential insurance payouts and the company provided a total of
$300 million in cover with other insurers, the 2019/20 energy
regulatory filing showed.
Lloyd's of London syndicates were the project's
biggest insurer in 2019-2020. Chubb and Zurich were the
biggest listed insurers providing coverage.
Other insurers that have provided cover for the Trans
Mountain project this year include Liberty Mutual and Munich Re
unit Temple.
Munich Re said it would review the contract given its new
underwriting guideline on oil sands, which have a higher carbon
footprint than conventional oil, but no renewal decision had
been made.
Lloyd's of London, Liberty Mutual and Chubb did not
immediately comment.
($1 = 1.3415 Canadian dollars)
