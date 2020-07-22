Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Zurich Insurance Group Ltd    ZURN   CH0011075394

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD

(ZURN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Zurich Insurance drops cover for Trans Mountain oil pipeline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 02:00pm EDT

July 22 (Reuters) - Insurer Zurich has decided not to renew cover for the Canadian government's Trans Mountain oil pipeline, said a spokeswoman for the project, which is opposed by environmental campaigners and some indigenous groups.

All financial services companies are under pressure from environmental campaigners to cease doing business with the fossil fuel industry.

A planned expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, which ships oil to British Columbia from Canada's main oil-producing province of Alberta, has also drawn ire from some First Nations leaders anxious about the impact on their communities.

A spokesman for Zurich said the insurer did not comment on customer relationships.

Trans Mountain said it has the insurance it needs for its existing operations and the "expansion project".

"There remains adequate capacity in the market to meet Trans Mountain's insurance needs and our renewal," the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

The Trans Mountain pipeline's annual liability insurance contract, dated August 2019 but filed with the Canada Energy Regulator on April 30, 2020, had shown Zurich was the lead insurer for the pipeline.

The insurance, which provides $508 million of cover, runs to August 2020, the filing showed.

Zurich was the sole insurer for the first $8 million of potential insurance payouts and the company provided a total of $300 million in cover with other insurers, the 2019/20 energy regulatory filing showed.

Lloyd's of London syndicates were the project's biggest insurer in 2019-2020. Chubb and Zurich were the biggest listed insurers providing coverage.

Other insurers that have provided cover for the Trans Mountain project this year include Liberty Mutual and Munich Re unit Temple.

Munich Re said it would review the contract given its new underwriting guideline on oil sands, which have a higher carbon footprint than conventional oil, but no renewal decision had been made.

Lloyd's of London, Liberty Mutual and Chubb did not immediately comment. ($1 = 1.3415 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, Carolyn Cohn in London, Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; additional reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in Washington Crossing, Penn; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHUBB LIMITED -0.28% 135.13 Delayed Quote.-13.74%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.57% 44.2 Delayed Quote.-34.58%
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG -0.29% 240.6 Delayed Quote.-8.25%
WTI 0.69% 41.83 Delayed Quote.-33.49%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD -0.51% 350 Delayed Quote.-11.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
02:00pZurich Insurance drops cover for Trans Mountain oil pipeline
RE
07/21ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/20Insurers should pay UK businesses over 'cataclysmic' pandemic, court hears
RE
07/16ZURICH INSURANCE : Endsleigh partner with telematics solutions provider, ingenie..
AQ
07/16ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/16ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC
MD
07/14ZURICH INSURANCE : chairman calls high dividend "duty to shareholders"
RE
07/10ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/09EUROPE : European stocks slide as Wall Street hit by virus surge
RE
07/08ZURICH INSURANCE : accelerates focus on health and wellbeing under the leadershi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 47 313 M 50 894 M 50 894 M
Net income 2020 2 966 M 3 191 M 3 191 M
Net Debt 2020 3 873 M 4 166 M 4 166 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
Yield 2020 5,74%
Capitalization 52 387 M 56 394 M 56 352 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 54 030
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 372,79 CHF
Last Close Price 351,80 CHF
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mario Greco Group Chief Executive Officer
Michel M. Liès Chairman
Kristof Terryn Group Chief Operating Officer
George Quinn Group Chief Financial Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-11.41%56 024
ALLIANZ SE-13.53%89 352
CHUBB LIMITED-13.74%61 181
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.68%57 900
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-37.74%27 527
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-31.48%14 910
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group