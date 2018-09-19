Zymeworks : Names Anthony Polverino, Ph.D., Executive Vice President of Early Development and Chief Scientific Officer

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE/TSX: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical
company developing multifunctional therapeutics, today announced it has
named Anthony (Tony) Polverino, Ph.D., Executive Vice President of Early
Development and Chief Scientific Officer. In his new role, Dr. Polverino
will be instrumental in setting and driving Zymeworks’ R&D strategy. He
will also manage the advancement of product candidates from discovery
research through translational research/early development, thereby
creating a seamless link with clinical development. In this newly
created position, Dr. Polverino will report to Ali Tehrani, Ph.D.,
Zymeworks’ President and Chief Executive Officer.
“Tony joins us with an extensive and productive background in drug
discovery and development,” said Dr. Tehrani. “His career includes a
number of successes identifying and advancing programs from discovery
through to clinical development and beyond. With expertise in biologics,
antibodies, and small molecule therapeutics, as well as a broad
background in immunotherapy and cancer biology, he is well suited to
lead and contribute on many fronts as Zymeworks enters the next phase of
its growth in building a diversified pipeline of first and best-in-class
preclinical and clinical therapeutic programs.”
From 2016 until 2018, Dr. Polverino was at Kite Pharma, Inc., which was
acquired by Gilead Sciences, Inc. in 2017. While at Kite he served as
the interim Chief Scientific Officer and before that as Vice President
of Research. During his tenure, Yescarta®, Kite's lead chimeric antigen
receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy, was approved for relapsed or refractory B
cell lymphoma, and multiple programs were advanced to the clinic. Dr.
Polverino also assembled an innovative chimeric antigen receptor
discovery and development team. Prior to Kite, he was at Amgen Inc. from
1994 to 2014, serving in a number of research leadership roles of
increasing responsibility. While at Amgen he managed and advanced
numerous research programs utilizing multiple therapeutic modalities,
including immunotherapy, oncolytic viruses, bispecific antibodies,
antibody-drug conjugates, and small molecules. He also played a key role
in the development of over 12 novel antigens for antibody therapeutics.
“Having had the opportunity to assess Zymeworks’ technologies and
pipeline, I believe they are extremely well positioned to deliver novel
treatments for a number of serious diseases, and I am delighted to be
joining the company,” said Dr. Polverino. “Zymeworks’ multiple platforms
will provide abundant opportunities to apply my scientific curiosity and
passion for creating new medicines for patients.”
Dr. Polverino earned his undergraduate degree in pharmacology from
Adelaide University and his Ph.D. in biochemistry from Flinders
University, both in Adelaide, Australia. Subsequently, he was a
post-doctoral scientist at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory located in Cold
Spring Harbor, New York. Dr. Polverino has authored dozens of scientific
publications and is a named inventor on multiple patents. He serves as a
board member for BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, a biotechnology company
developing adult stem cell therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases.
About Zymeworks Inc.
Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the
discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation
multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ suite of complementary
therapeutic platforms and its fully-integrated drug development engine
provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and
develop highly-differentiated product candidates. Zymeworks’ lead
product candidate, ZW25, is a novel bispecific antibody currently being
evaluated in an adaptive Phase 1 clinical trial. Zymeworks is also
advancing a deep pipeline of preclinical product candidates and
discovery-stage programs in immuno-oncology and other therapeutic areas.
In addition to Zymeworks’ wholly-owned pipeline, its therapeutic
platforms have been further leveraged through multiple strategic
partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and
“forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities
laws, or collectively, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements in this news release include, but are not limited to,
statements that relate to future contributions by the new Chief
Scientific Officer, Zymeworks’ technology and potential future growth,
the success of Zymeworks’ drug discovery and development, Zymeworks’
ability to deliver novel treatments or develop new medicines, and other
information that is not historical information. When used herein, words
and phrases such as “will,” “believe,” and similar expressions are
intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any
statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans,
projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of
future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions,
are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon
Zymeworks’ current expectations and various assumptions. Zymeworks
believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs,
but they are inherently uncertain. Zymeworks may not realize its
expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results
could differ materially from those described or implied by such
forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including,
without limitation, market conditions and the factors described under
“Risk Factors” in Zymeworks’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three
and six months ended June 30, 2018 (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov
and www.sedar.com).
Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as
Zymeworks’ current plans, estimates and beliefs. Investors should not
place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Zymeworks cannot
guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or
achievements. Zymeworks does not undertake and specifically declines any
obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking
statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or
to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be
required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005192/en/