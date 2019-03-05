Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Zymeworks Inc    ZYME   CA98985W1023

ZYMEWORKS INC

(ZYME)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zymeworks : to Present at Barclays 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 05:00pm EST

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE/TSX: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that management will present at the upcoming Barclays Global Healthcare Conference taking place March 12-14, 2019 in Miami Beach, Florida.

The Company’s presentation will be on March 12, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentation via a link from Zymeworks’ website at http://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations, which will also host a recorded replay available afterwards.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. The Company’s suite of therapeutic platforms and its fully integrated drug development engine enable precise engineering of highly differentiated product candidates. Zymeworks’ lead clinical candidate, ZW25, is a novel Azymetric™ bispecific antibody currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The Company’s second clinical candidate, ZW49, is a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate in a Phase 1 clinical trial and combines the unique design and antibody framework of ZW25 with Zymeworks’ proprietary ZymeLink™ cytotoxic payload. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep preclinical pipeline in immuno-oncology and other therapeutic areas and its therapeutic platforms have been leveraged through multiple strategic partnerships with eight global biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit www.zymeworks.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZYMEWORKS INC
05:15pZYMEWORKS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:00pZYMEWORKS : to Present at Barclays 2019 Global Healthcare Conference
BU
01/31ZYMEWORKS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
01/22ZYMEWORKS : Lillys second immune-oncology candidate using Zymeworks Azymetric pl..
AQ
01/17ZYMEWORKS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/17ZYMEWORKS : Reports Second Investigational New Drug (IND)-Submission Milestone A..
BU
01/07ZYMEWORKS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/06ZYMEWORKS : Highlights 2018 Achievements and Announces 2019 Priorities
BU
2018ZYMEWORKS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2018ZYMEWORKS : Submits Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for ZW49 and Pres..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 49,7 M
EBIT 2018 -69,1 M
Net income 2018 -73,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 9,58x
Capi. / Sales 2019 238x
Capitalization 476 M
Chart ZYMEWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
Zymeworks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZYMEWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 25,8 $
Spread / Average Target 73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ali Tehrani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nick Bedford Chairman
Neil Klompas Chief Financial Officer
Diana F. Hausman Chief Medical Officer
Anthony J. Polverino Chief Scientific Officer & VP-Early Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZYMEWORKS INC2.25%476
BIOGEN8.75%65 720
CSL LIMITED7.43%62 752
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS39.77%30 783
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%22 117
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.11.29%16 903
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.