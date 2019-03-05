Zymeworks : to Present at Barclays 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE/TSX: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical
company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that
management will present at the upcoming Barclays Global Healthcare
Conference taking place March 12-14, 2019 in Miami Beach, Florida.
The Company’s presentation will be on March 12, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentation via a
link from Zymeworks’ website at http://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations,
which will also host a recorded replay available afterwards.
About Zymeworks Inc.
Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the
development of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. The
Company’s suite of therapeutic platforms and its fully integrated drug
development engine enable precise engineering of highly differentiated
product candidates. Zymeworks’ lead clinical candidate, ZW25, is a novel
Azymetric™ bispecific antibody currently in a Phase 1 clinical
trial. The Company’s second clinical candidate, ZW49, is a bispecific
antibody-drug conjugate in a Phase 1 clinical trial and combines the
unique design and antibody framework of ZW25 with Zymeworks’ proprietary
ZymeLink™ cytotoxic payload. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep
preclinical pipeline in immuno-oncology and other therapeutic areas and
its therapeutic platforms have been leveraged through multiple strategic
partnerships with eight global biopharmaceutical companies. For more
information, visit www.zymeworks.com.
