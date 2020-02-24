Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Zymeworks Inc.    ZYME   CA98985W1023

ZYMEWORKS INC.

(ZYME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zymeworks : to Present at Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 08:34am EST

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional therapeutics, today announced that the Company will present at the upcoming Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference taking place March 1-4, 2020 in Orlando, FL.

The Company’s presentation will be on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentation via a link from Zymeworks’ website at http://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations, which will also host a recorded replay available afterwards.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ suite of therapeutic platforms and its fully integrated drug development engine enable precise engineering of highly differentiated product candidates. Zymeworks’ lead clinical candidate, ZW25, is a novel Azymetric™ bispecific antibody currently in Phase 2 clinical development. Zymeworks’ second clinical candidate, ZW49, is a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate currently in Phase 1 clinical development and combines the unique design and antibody framework of ZW25 with Zymeworks’ proprietary ZymeLink™ cytotoxic payload. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep preclinical pipeline in oncology (including immuno-oncology agents) and other therapeutic areas. In addition, its therapeutic platforms are being leveraged through strategic partnerships with nine biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit www.zymeworks.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZYMEWORKS INC.
08:34aZYMEWORKS : to Present at Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conf..
BU
01/27ZYMEWORKS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements an..
AQ
01/27ZYMEWORKS : Announces Closing of Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Und..
BU
01/24ZYMEWORKS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
01/22ZYMEWORKS : Announces Pricing of $279.0 Million Public Offering
BU
01/21ZYMEWORKS : Files Preliminary Prospectus Supplements for Offering of Common Shar..
BU
01/13ZYMEWORKS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
01/13ZYMEWORKS : Highlights 2019 Achievements and Announces Corporate Priorities
BU
01/12ZYMEWORKS : Announces Agreement with Pfizer and Initiation of a New Phase 2 Tria..
BU
01/07ZYMEWORKS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 33,8 M
EBIT 2019 -113 M
Net income 2019 -108 M
Finance 2019 241 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -16,5x
P/E ratio 2020 -12,9x
EV / Sales2019 53,0x
EV / Sales2020 54,3x
Capitalization 2 030 M
Chart ZYMEWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
Zymeworks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZYMEWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 53,17  $
Last Close Price 44,63  $
Spread / Highest target 56,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ali Tehrani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lota S. Zoth Chairman
Neil Klompas Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Surjit Bhimarao Dixit Vice President-Technology
Diana F. Hausman Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZYMEWORKS INC.-1.83%2 030
GILEAD SCIENCES7.26%88 181
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS12.49%63 855
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS7.37%43 886
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.22.35%26 379
GENMAB A/S15.09%16 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group