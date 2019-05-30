Log in
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals to Present at FDA's Public Hearing on Scientific Data and Information about Products Containing Cannabis or Cannabis-derived Compounds

05/30/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

DEVON, Pa., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that Ray Mannion, Zynerba’s Vice President of Manufacturing, will provide a formal presentation during the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Public Hearing on Scientific Data and Information about Products Containing Cannabis or Cannabis-Derived Compounds. As noted in the Federal Register, the public hearing is scheduled from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET tomorrow, May 31, 2019.

Slides from Mr. Mannion’s presentation, entitled ‘Cannabinoid Manufacturing and Product Quality’, are now available on Zynerba’s corporate website at https://zynerba.com/publications/.

“The FDA has a well-established history of protecting public health and safety through a variety of essential strategies, including existing regulations and processes that govern the manufacture of pharmaceutical products and establish controls to ensure necessary quality and safety standards are met,” said Armando Anido, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zynerba. “This existing robust framework should be leveraged in the regulation of all cannabinoid products, as less stringent manufacturing and quality standards would create an unnecessary public health risk.”

Ray Mannion has served as Zynerba’s Vice President of Manufacturing since April 2017. He has more than 35 years of international manufacturing, operations and engineering experience in the pharmaceutical, medical devices and electrical connection systems industries. Prior to Zynerba, he was Senior Director, Third Party Operations for Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. where he successfully managed the production scale up for the commercial launch of the Zecuity® migraine patch while also managing all technical aspects of the project. Prior to Teva, Mr.  Mannion held roles of increasing responsibility at NuPathe, Puricore, Kensey Nash Corporation, AMP Incorporated and others. Mr. Mannion received a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Rutgers University and an M.B.A from Shippensburg University.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is the leader in pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. We are committed to improving the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions including Fragile X Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorder, 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Learn more at www.zynerba.com and follow us on Twitter at @ZynerbaPharma.  

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations.  These and other risks are described in the Company’s periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Investor Contact
William Roberts, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
484.581.7489
robertsw@zynerba.com  

Primary Logo


