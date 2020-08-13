Log in
Pre-Registration Opens for Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells

08/13/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Fans will receive an exclusive bonus bundle at the game’s official launch

Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that its magical match-3 mobile game, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells has opened pre-registration on Google Play. Officially licensed from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and published under the Portkey Games label, fans can visit www.harrypotterpuzzlesandspells.com and Google Play to pre-register for the game.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005148/en/

“With Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, we’ll be delighting fans with the memorable characters, sounds and stories of the original books and films,” said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing, Zynga. “But we’re also bringing more dimension to the match-3 genre. Players will earn XP and become more powerful, acquire and level up spells, engage in special events and connect and compete with one another through the Clubs feature.”

Players who pre-register will be among the first to be alerted when the game officially launches. Through the first week after launch, players who download the game for their Android or iOS device will instantly receive the Welcome Bundle, greeting them with special rewards and power-ups that will aid their gameplay. The bundle will also include a custom item for their in-game avatar, identifying themselves as true fans of the Wizarding World.

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells celebrates the affinity for challenge and mystery in the Wizarding World with its first match-3 puzzle game for mobile devices. Melding innovative match-3 puzzle gameplay with magic, players will encounter the most iconic moments and memorable faces from the original Harry Potter films. The game will also feature the original movie soundtrack and the authentic voice recordings from the films for characters including Hagrid, Dumbledore, Professor McGonagall and the Sorting Hat. Progressing through fanciful puzzle levels, players will utilize potions, spells and other magic abilities and objects on their journey through the Wizarding World. Players can join a club with fellow aficionados and collaborate on puzzle strategies, share lives and vie for prizes in exclusive Club Events.

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells will be playable for iOS and Android devices worldwide, as well as on Amazon Kindle and Facebook. For more details and to pre-register for Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, visit www.harrypotterpuzzlesandspells.com. For more information and to connect with other fans, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Zynga

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. To date, more than one billion people have played Zynga’s franchises including CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, Merge Dragons!™, Merge Magic!™, Toon Blast™, Toy Blast™, Words With Friends™ and Zynga Poker™. Zynga’s games are available in more than 150 countries and are playable across social platforms and mobile devices worldwide. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with locations in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga blog.

About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, a division of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles.

About Portkey Games

Portkey Games, from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, is the games label dedicated to creating new Wizarding World mobile and videogame experiences that place the player at the center of their own adventure, inspired by J.K. Rowling’s original stories. Portkey Games offers players the opportunity to make their own narrative choices and engage with the Wizarding World setting to create new and unique experiences. The label was created to bring gamers and fans new gaming experiences that allow them to delve into the magic of the Wizarding World in immersive ways where they can define their own Wizarding World story.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the name, pre-registration details and benefits, release timeframe and gameplay details of an upcoming Harry Potter game. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “outlook,” “projected,” “planned,” “intends,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “expect,” and statements in the future tense are generally forward-looking. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update such statements. More information about these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions is or will be described in greater detail in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), copies of which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at http://investor.zynga.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

WIZARDING WORLD, HARRY POTTER Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling. HARRY POTTER: PUZZLES & SPELLS, PORTKEY GAMES, WIZARDING WORLD and HARRY POTTER characters, names and related indicia © and ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. ™ Zynga Inc. All Rights Reserved.

WBIE LOGO, WB SHIELD: ™ & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s20)


© Business Wire 2020
