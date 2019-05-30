Zynga : Launches First-of-its-Kind Game of Thrones® Slots Casino

New Mobile Game Celebrates the Series with Stunning Visuals and Standout Social Features

Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that Game of Thrones Slots Casino has launched globally on the App Store and Google Play, with versions for Facebook and the Amazon Appstore coming soon. A new entry to Zynga’s social casino portfolio, the game transports players to the realm of Westeros for an authentic, social slots experience inspired by the acclaimed Game of Thrones television series from HBO®.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005142/en/

Game of Thrones Slots Casino from Zynga Inc. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In Game of Thrones Slots Casino, players are immersed in the epic drama, arresting dialogue, iconic characters and driving musical themes of the series. From cliffhanger moments across the Seven Kingdoms, to sweeping landscapes and locations like The Wall, the best-in-class slots gameplay is infused with the fire and ice atmosphere of Westeros and its most illustrious inhabitants, including Cersei, Jaime, and Tyrion Lannister and House Stark members, Sansa, Arya, and Jon Snow.

“As longtime fans of the series, Zynga is honored to contribute to the Game of Thrones universe, and honor-bound to provide players with an experience that reflects the scale, scope, intensity, and community of the series,” said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. “The visual and audio design of the game truly evokes marquee moments from the series, and with our House-themed social features, players can band together to chase the throne themselves. Westeros lives on!”

Exciting social features and in-game chat in Game of Thrones Slots Casino allow players to band together to seek the seat of power and all of its rewards. By joining or forming their own House, players work with their brethren to rally through an interactive map of the Seven Kingdoms. In the weekly ‘For the Throne’ challenge, Houses are challenged to conquer each territory in turn, in a play to rule them all. The player from the victorious House that stays on top until the end of the challenge gains the right to sit atop the Iron Throne – until a new challenger claims the crown.

Game Features:

Authentic Game of Thrones atmosphere. Slots casino gameplay is steeped with the sounds, characters, environments and ethos of Westeros, including unforgettable dialogue such as “Winter is coming.”

Slots casino gameplay is steeped with the sounds, characters, environments and ethos of Westeros, including unforgettable dialogue such as “Winter is coming.” Best-in-class slots features. Spin on exciting, Game of Thrones -themed machines, featuring real-word mechanics like Progressive Jackpots, Bursting Wilds and more.

Spin on exciting, -themed machines, featuring real-word mechanics like Progressive Jackpots, Bursting Wilds and more. Join a House and reap the rewards. Gain advantages and rewards by joining or forming a House with other players, collecting coins for every housemate’s win.

Gain advantages and rewards by joining or forming a House with other players, collecting coins for every housemate’s win. Strategize, scheme, align. Connect and conspire with friends via the in-game chat at any time, even when spinning the slots.

Connect and conspire with friends via the in-game chat at any time, even when spinning the slots. Collect iconic cards. Spin to earn and level up cards featuring characters from the series, from the adventurous Arya Stark, to Jon Snow’s beloved companion wolf, Ghost. Collect all of the cards to earn a massive in-game reward.

Game of Thrones Slots Casino is now available for free download on the App Store for iPhone and iPad and Google Play for Android devices. Visit www.gameofthronesslotscasino.com for more information and follow Game of Thrones Slots Casino on Instagram and Facebook.

About Zynga Inc.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. To date, more than one billion people have played Zynga’s franchises including CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, Merge Dragons!™, Words With Friends™ and Zynga Poker™. Zynga’s games are available in more than 150 countries and are playable across social platforms and mobile devices worldwide. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with locations in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter and Facebook.

About HBO Licensing & Retail

HBO Licensing & Retail, a division of Home Box Office, Inc., partners with best-in-class licensees around the world to give HBO's global audience new and exciting ways to engage with their favorite shows. The division leverages iconic, award-winning HBO programs such as Game of Thrones, VEEP, Sex and the City, Silicon Valley, Insecure, The Sopranos, Big Little Lies, True Blood and more to create officially licensed consumer products, innovative merchandise programs, retail activations and live immersive experiences. HBO Licensing & Retail works across a broad range of product categories, including collectibles, apparel, publishing, live branded experiences, digital gaming, fashion and beauty collaborations, luxury accessories, and beyond. Officially licensed HBO merchandise can be purchased in retail stores around the world and online in the US at http://store.hbo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005142/en/