Zynga : Launches First-of-its-Kind Game of Thrones® Slots Casino

Today, Zynga
Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment,
announced that Game of Thrones Slots Casino has launched
globally on the App Store and Google Play, with versions for Facebook
and the Amazon Appstore coming soon. A new entry to Zynga’s social
casino portfolio, the game transports players to the realm of Westeros
for an authentic, social slots experience inspired by the acclaimed
Game of Thrones television series from HBO®.
In Game of Thrones Slots Casino, players are immersed in
the epic drama, arresting dialogue, iconic characters and driving
musical themes of the series. From cliffhanger moments across the Seven
Kingdoms, to sweeping landscapes and locations like The Wall, the
best-in-class slots gameplay is infused with the fire and ice atmosphere
of Westeros and its most illustrious inhabitants, including Cersei,
Jaime, and Tyrion Lannister and House Stark members, Sansa, Arya, and
Jon Snow.
“As longtime fans of the series, Zynga is honored to contribute to the Game
of Thrones universe, and honor-bound to provide players with an
experience that reflects the scale, scope, intensity, and community of
the series,” said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. “The
visual and audio design of the game truly evokes marquee moments from
the series, and with our House-themed social features, players can band
together to chase the throne themselves. Westeros lives on!”
Exciting social features and in-game chat in Game of Thrones Slots
Casino allow players to band together to seek the seat of power
and all of its rewards. By joining or forming their own House, players
work with their brethren to rally through an interactive map of the
Seven Kingdoms. In the weekly ‘For the Throne’ challenge, Houses are
challenged to conquer each territory in turn, in a play to rule them
all. The player from the victorious House that stays on top until the
end of the challenge gains the right to sit atop the Iron Throne – until
a new challenger claims the crown.
Game Features:
-
Authentic Game of Thrones atmosphere. Slots casino gameplay is
steeped with the sounds, characters, environments and ethos of
Westeros, including unforgettable dialogue such as “Winter is coming.”
-
Best-in-class slots features. Spin on exciting, Game of
Thrones-themed machines, featuring real-word mechanics like
Progressive Jackpots, Bursting Wilds and more.
-
Join a House and reap the rewards. Gain advantages and rewards
by joining or forming a House with other players, collecting coins for
every housemate’s win.
-
Strategize, scheme, align. Connect and conspire with friends
via the in-game chat at any time, even when spinning the slots.
-
Collect iconic cards. Spin to earn and level up cards featuring
characters from the series, from the adventurous Arya Stark, to Jon
Snow’s beloved companion wolf, Ghost. Collect all of the cards to earn
a massive in-game reward.
Game of Thrones Slots Casino is now available for free
download on the App
Store for iPhone and iPad and Google
Play for Android devices. Visit www.gameofthronesslotscasino.com
for more information and follow Game of Thrones Slots Casino on
Instagram
and Facebook.
About Zynga Inc.
Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to
connect the world through games. To date, more than one billion people
have played Zynga’s franchises including CSR Racing™, Empires
& Puzzles™, Merge Dragons!™, Words With Friends™
and Zynga Poker™. Zynga’s games are available in more than 150
countries and are playable across social platforms and mobile devices
worldwide. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San
Francisco with locations in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, India,
Turkey and Finland. For more information, visit www.zynga.com
or follow Zynga on Twitter
and Facebook.
About HBO Licensing & Retail
HBO Licensing & Retail, a division of Home Box Office, Inc., partners
with best-in-class licensees around the world to give HBO's global
audience new and exciting ways to engage with their favorite shows. The
division leverages iconic, award-winning HBO programs such as Game of
Thrones, VEEP, Sex and the City, Silicon Valley, Insecure, The Sopranos,
Big Little Lies, True Blood and more to create officially licensed
consumer products, innovative merchandise programs, retail activations
and live immersive experiences. HBO Licensing & Retail works across a
broad range of product categories, including collectibles, apparel,
publishing, live branded experiences, digital gaming, fashion and beauty
collaborations, luxury accessories, and beyond. Officially licensed HBO
merchandise can be purchased in retail stores around the world and
online in the US at http://store.hbo.com.
