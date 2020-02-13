Zynga : Poker and World Poker Tour® Partner for One-of-a-Kind High Roller Sweepstakes Event

Today, Zynga Inc., (Nasdaq: ZNGA) a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that Zynga Poker, the world’s largest free-to-play mobile poker game, introduced the World Poker Tour® (WPT®) Sweepstakes, in partnership with WPT the premier poker and entertainment brand. For a three week run, out of all players who complete daily in-game challenges, 15 will earn the chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to compete at the ultimate poker proving ground, the WPT Seminole Hard Rock Poker Showdown.

Starting soon, US-based players can earn up to three sweepstakes entries (one entry per week) by completing Tournament Center weekly goals in Zynga Poker. Following the three-week contest period, 15 winners will be drawn from the pool of entries to receive their shot at a chance for fame and fortune at a real-life World Poker Tour tournament. Winners will be sent on an all-expenses paid trip to Hollywood, Florida, including the $3,500 buy-in to compete in the tournament. Supplementing their Zynga Poker skills, winners will also have the chance to attend an exclusive training workshop run by WPT commentator and champion, Tony Dunst.

“Zynga Poker players love competition, and now they’ll get to put those skills to the test at an elite, high stakes tournament,” said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. “Our players know the ins and outs of the game and how to approach a hand – but with the help of WPTand poker icon Tony Dunst, they’ll have the opportunity to learn from the best how to handle the pressures, etiquette and excitement of a live tournament.”

With close to $4 million worth of winnings and ten career titles to his name, Tony understands the nuances of the game and wants to share what he’s learned with Zynga Poker players. “Zynga Poker is a great platform for anyone to learn the ins-and-outs of Texas Hold ‘Em rules, strategies and community,” said Tony. “The sweepstakes winners will have a wonderful opportunity to play in one of the best WPTevents of the year at Seminole Hard Rock. Zynga Poker has given these players the practical tools to succeed, and I look forward to sharing tips I’ve learned as a WPT Champion to accelerate their respective learning curves.”

The World Poker TourSweepstakes is the latest edition of Zynga Poker’s updated Event Challenges feature, a timed challenge that gives players the chance to compete for chips, gold and bragging rights.

