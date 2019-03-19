Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zynga Inc    ZNGA

ZYNGA INC

(ZNGA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zynga : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 07:50pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)

2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security

3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)

3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)

4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)

5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)

7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)

8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)CodeV

(A)

(D)Date ExercisableExpiration Date

TitleAmount or Number of Shares

9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)

10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)

11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)

Stock Option (Right to Buy)

$2 .7 1

03/15/2019

M

3 3 ,5 0 0

(3)

08/08/2026

C

Class A Co mmo n

Stock

  • 33,500 $0 .0 0

    4 ,7 6 5 ,5 0 0

    DStock Option (Right to Buy)

    $5 .3 7(4)

    03/15/2019

    A

    7 2 6 ,1 4 1

    (5)

    03/15/2029

    C

    Class A Co mmo n

    Stock

  • 726,141$0 .0 0

    7 2 6 ,1 4 1

    DRestricted Stock Unit

    (6)

    03/15/2019

    A

    3 4 8 ,6 0 5

    (5)

    03/15/2026

    C

    Class A Co mmo n

    Stock

  • 348,605$0 .0 0

3 4 8 ,6 0 5

D

Explanation of Responses:

  • 1. The transaction was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan.

  • 2. The reported price is a weighted average price (rounded to the nearest cent). These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $5.345 to $5.41, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

3. Vests as follows: 20% of the shares subject to the award vested on August 15, 2017, and 5% of the shares subject to the award vest quarterly thereafter, subject to continued service to the Issuer through each vesting date.

  • 4. The exercise price of each stock option is the closing sales price of the Issuer's Class A common stock on March 15, 2019 (as quoted on the NASDAQ Stock Market).

  • 5. Vests as follows: 25% of the shares subject to the award vest on March 15, 2020, and 6.25% of the shares subject to the award vest quarterly thereafter, subject to continued service to the Issuer through each vesting date.

6. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive 1 share of the Issuer's Class A Common Stock upon vest.

Remarks:

/s/ Matt Tolland, as attorney-in-fact for Matthew S. Bromberg

03/19/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Zynga Inc. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 23:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZYNGA INC
07:50pZYNGA : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
02/28ZYNGA : Securities offered to employees pursuant to employee benefit plans
PU
02/28ZYNGA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
02/19CONFIDENTIAL TREATMENT ORDER ACC-NO : 9999999997-19-000435 (34 Act) Size: 90 KB
PU
02/13ZYNGA : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02/11ZYNGA : ZNGA) COO Sells $178,035.00 in Stock
AQ
02/08ZYNGA : An amendment to the SC 13G filing
PU
02/07ZYNGA : A statement of beneficial ownership of common stock by certain persons
PU
02/06ZYNGA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/06ZYNGA : Exhibit 99.1
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 361 M
EBIT 2019 213 M
Net income 2019 -97,5 M
Finance 2019 569 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 41,06
EV / Sales 2019 3,22x
EV / Sales 2020 2,69x
Capitalization 4 952 M
Chart ZYNGA INC
Duration : Period :
Zynga Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZYNGA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 5,46 $
Spread / Average Target 2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank D. Gibeau Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Jonathan Pincus Executive Chairman
Matthew Bromberg Chief Operating Officer
Gerard Griffin Chief Financial Officer
Nick Tornow Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZYNGA INC36.13%4 952
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD-3.44%34 350
NEXON CO LTD18.00%13 415
NCSOFT CORP--.--%8 698
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO LTD--.--%6 705
WUHU SHUNRONG SANQI IE NTWRK TECH CO LTD--.--%4 685
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.