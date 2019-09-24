Zynga : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol ZYNGA INC [ ZNGA]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
Director
10% Owner
X
Officer (give title below)
Other (specify below)
Chief Accounting Officer
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) 09/23/2019
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X
Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code
V
Amount
(A) or (D)
Price
Class A Common Stock
09/23/2019
S(1)
34,663
D
$6.14(2)
54,587
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Date Exercisable
Expiration Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
1. The transaction was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan.
2. The reported price is a weighted average price (rounded to the nearest cent). These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $6.08 to $6.20, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
Remarks:
/s/ Matt Tolland, attorney-in-fact for Jeffrey Buckley
09/24/2019
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
