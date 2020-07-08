Zynga : Universal Games and Digital Platforms and Zynga Collaborate to Bring Additional Fast & Furious Content to CSR Racing 2 Mobile Game

Cars Inspired by Universal Pictures' Blockbuster Saga will Appear in the Game Through a Series of Special Events

WHAT:

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced it will continue its collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms to bring additional iconic cars from Universal Pictures' Fast& Furious films to the popular mobile drag racing game, CSR Racing 2 (CSR2) throughout this year. CSR2 will be launching a series of in-game events that give players a chance to race popular cars from across the Fast saga, including the 1970 Dodge Charger Daytona, the 2001 Veilside Honda S2000 and the 1995 Volkswagen Jetta. The first event will go live in-game starting in mid-April with additional events launching later this year.

WHO:

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. To date, more than one billion people have played Zynga's franchises including CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, Merge Dragons!™, Words With Friends™ and Zynga Poker™. Zynga's games are available in more than 150 countries and are playable across social platforms and mobile devices worldwide. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with locations in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga blog.

CSR2 is available to download for free on the App Store as well as the Google Play Store. For more information about CSR2, visit the game's community channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Zynga Media Contact:

Kenny Johnston

kjohnston@zynga.com | (602) 999-1890

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, relating to, among other things, the release of future CSR Racing 2 game features and events. Forward-looking statements often include words such as 'outlook,' 'projected,' 'planned,' 'intends,' 'will,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'target,' 'expect,' and statements in the future tense are generally forward-looking. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update such statements. More information about these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions are or will be described in greater detail in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), copies of which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at http://investor.zynga.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov