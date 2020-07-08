Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zynga Inc.    ZNGA

ZYNGA INC.

(ZNGA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zynga : Universal Games and Digital Platforms and Zynga Collaborate to Bring Additional Fast & Furious Content to CSR Racing 2 Mobile Game

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 11:18pm EDT

Cars Inspired by Universal Pictures' Blockbuster Saga will Appear in the Game Through a Series of Special Events

WHAT:

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced it will continue its collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms to bring additional iconic cars from Universal Pictures' Fast& Furious films to the popular mobile drag racing game, CSR Racing 2 (CSR2) throughout this year. CSR2 will be launching a series of in-game events that give players a chance to race popular cars from across the Fast saga, including the 1970 Dodge Charger Daytona, the 2001 Veilside Honda S2000 and the 1995 Volkswagen Jetta. The first event will go live in-game starting in mid-April with additional events launching later this year.

WHO:

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. To date, more than one billion people have played Zynga's franchises including CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, Merge Dragons!™, Words With Friends™ and Zynga Poker™. Zynga's games are available in more than 150 countries and are playable across social platforms and mobile devices worldwide. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with locations in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga blog.

CSR2 is available to download for free on the App Store as well as the Google Play Store. For more information about CSR2, visit the game's community channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Zynga Media Contact:

Kenny Johnston

kjohnston@zynga.com | (602) 999-1890

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, relating to, among other things, the release of future CSR Racing 2 game features and events. Forward-looking statements often include words such as 'outlook,' 'projected,' 'planned,' 'intends,' 'will,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'target,' 'expect,' and statements in the future tense are generally forward-looking. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update such statements. More information about these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions are or will be described in greater detail in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), copies of which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at http://investor.zynga.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov

Disclaimer

Zynga Inc. published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 03:17:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ZYNGA INC.
07/08ZYNGA : Universal Games and Digital Platforms and Zynga Collaborate to Bring Add..
PU
07/02ZYNGA INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregistered Sal..
AQ
07/02ZYNGA : Closes Transformational Acquisition of Istanbul-based Peak; Expands Fore..
BU
06/17ZYNGA : Launches Word Pop, a Voice Game Based on Words With Friends, Exclusively..
BU
06/11ZYNGA : and Snap Games Announce Multi-Game Partnership
BU
06/05As The Mobile Gaming And App Industry Consolidates; Opportunities For Niche P..
AQ
06/01ZYNGA : to buy mobile game maker Peak for $1.8bn in Turkey's first technology &l..
AQ
06/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/01Tech Up Amid Deal Activity - Tech Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 768 M - -
Net income 2020 -305 M - -
Net cash 2020 834 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -32,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 998 M 10 998 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 883
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart ZYNGA INC.
Duration : Period :
Zynga Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZYNGA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,34 $
Last Close Price 10,25 $
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank D. Gibeau Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Jonathan Pincus Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Bromberg Chief Operating Officer
Gerard Griffin Chief Financial Officer
William Gordon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZYNGA INC.67.48%10 612
NETEASE, INC.,44.89%61 403
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD32.11%60 483
NEXON CO., LTD.79.66%21 305
NCSOFT CORPORATION74.68%16 601
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO.,LTD50.74%14 909
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group