Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zynga Inc    ZNGA

ZYNGA INC (ZNGA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/20 10:00:03 pm
3.59 USD   -2.71%
10/26ZYNGA INC : quaterly earnings release
07/27ZYNGA INC : half-yearly earnings release
04/27ZYNGA INC : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zynga : buys Empires & Puzzles gamemaker in largest deal to date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 07:36pm EST
The Zynga logo is pictured at the company's headquarters in San Francisco

(Reuters) - U.S. game software firm Zynga Inc said on Thursday it would buy a majority stake in Finland's Small Giant Games, maker of the popular Android game Empires & Puzzles, for about $700 million, in a move to strengthen its mobile game portfolio.

It is the largest deal to date for Zynga, Chief Executive Frank Gibeau said in an interview, topping its $527 million acquisition of UK developer Natural Motion in 2014.

Zynga - best-known for popular Facebook game FarmVille - also raised its fourth-quarter revenue forecast on Thursday. Its shares rose 1.67 percent in after-market trading, to $3.65.

Zynga sees potential in bringing smartphone role-playing game Empires & Puzzles to countries in Asia where games of the type are popular, with Gibeau citing Japan, South Korea and China as potential markets.

He said the 18-month-old game was profitable, making money from in-game purchases plus a small amount of advertising. The acquisition is expected to add to Zynga's earnings in 2019.

Under Gibeau, who became CEO in 2016, San Francisco-based Zynga has tried to revamp itself as a mobile-focused games maker and is looking for new games to spark growth after a challenging year that saw earnings disappoint. Its shares are down 10 percent year-on-year.

The cash-and-stock deal for Small Giant, which is expected to close on Jan. 1, follows Zynga's deal last year to buy Peak Games, home to games such as "Spades Plus" and "Gin Rummy Plus," for $100 million.

Zynga said it would buy 80 percent of privately-held Small Giant now for $560 million and the remaining 20 percent over the next three years based on profit goals. The implied value of the deal is $700 million, although the final number could vary based on how Small Giant performs.

Small Giant has raised just under $50 million in venture capital funding and is backed by EQT Ventures.

In raising its fourth-quarter revenue forecast, Zynga credited the popularity of its games "Words With Friends," "Merge Dragons!" and "CSR Racing 2" during the holiday season.

It now sees revenue of $243 million, up from an earlier expectation of $235 million, while its net loss forecast was lowered to $1.5 million from an earlier $2 million.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru and Liana B. Baker in New York; editing by Leslie Adler and Rosalba O'Brien)

By Vibhuti Sharma and Liana B. Baker

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZYNGA INC
07:36pZYNGA : buys Empires & Puzzles gamemaker in largest deal to date
RE
04:06pZYNGA : Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Small Giant Games, Creator of Hit Mobil..
BU
12/08ZYNGA : COO Matthew S. Bromberg Sells 8,000 Shares
AQ
12/07ZYNGA : COO Sells $28,480.00 in Stock
AQ
12/06ZYNGA : Strs Ohio Purchases New Position in Zynga Inc
AQ
11/29ZYNGA : Strs Ohio Acquires New Holdings in Zynga Inc
AQ
11/27AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC. : Purchase New Holding in Zynga Inc (Znga)
AQ
11/26ZYNGA : Updates Presentation Time at the Nasdaq Investor Conference
BU
11/26ZYNGA : Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. Llc has $11.15 Million Holding in Zynga Inc
AQ
11/21ZYNGA : Unleashes New CSR Racing 2 Legends Feature
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 954 M
EBIT 2018 166 M
Net income 2018 16,7 M
Finance 2018 445 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 185,43
P/E ratio 2019 63,51
EV / Sales 2018 2,87x
EV / Sales 2019 2,41x
Capitalization 3 180 M
Chart ZYNGA INC
Duration : Period :
Zynga Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZYNGA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4,74 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank D. Gibeau Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Jonathan Pincus Executive Chairman
Matthew Bromberg Chief Operating Officer
Gerard Griffin Chief Financial Officer
Nick Tornow Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZYNGA INC-7.75%3 180
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD-26.83%35 352
NEXON CO LTD-61.19%10 973
NCSOFT CORP--.--%9 400
WUHU SHUNRONG SANQI IE NTWRK TECH CO LTD--.--%3 400
BEIJING KUNLUN TECH CO LTD--.--%2 194
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.