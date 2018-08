--Zynga will produce "Star Wars" mobile games under a multiyear licensing agreement with Walt Disney, Variety reported Tuesday.

--Zynga's NaturalMotion studio will take over "Star Wars: Commander" and develop a new mobile game, with an option to develop one more new game.

--In after-hours trading, Zynga shares rose 4.6% to $3.91.

Full story at www.variety.com/2018/gaming/news/zynga-disney-star-wars-games-1202911645/

