Zynga : to buy Turkish mobile game-maker Peak for $1.8 billion

06/01/2020 | 11:39am EDT
The corporate logo of Zynga Inc, the social network game development company, is shown at its headquarters in San Francisco

Zynga Inc said on Monday it would buy Turkish mobile-game maker Peak for $1.8 billion, in a move that will boost the company's daily active user base by 60%.

Shares of the company rose as much as 5% to an eight-year high in morning trading.

San Francisco-based Zynga said it would pay $900 million in stock and the same amount in cash for the maker of Toon Blast and Toy Blast, making it the largest purchase of a Turkish startup.

Zynga, which has 21 million average daily active users and is known for its agriculture-simulation game FarmVille, has been strengthening its hold on the mobile gaming market through acquisitions and licensing agreements with media outlets to publish themed games of popular franchises.

Mustafa Varank, Turkey's industry and technology minister, said https://bit.ly/3dj1KyR on Twitter that Peak was the country's first unicorn and the acquisition was a "remarkable milestone" for Turkish startup ecosystem.

Separately, Germany-based Earlybird Venture Capital said it will exit a $520 million stake in Peak as part of the deal and receive a stake in Nasdaq-listed Zynga.

Zynga said it expects to complete the Peak deal in the third quarter. The company also raised its full-year bookings forecast to $1.84 billion from $1.80 billion, which excludes any contribution from the Peak deal.

(Reporting by Neha Malara, Munsif Vengattil, Berna Suleymanoglu, Canan Sevgili and Halilcan Soran; editing by Uttaresh.V and Ramakrishnan M.)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ COMP. 0.18% 9508.035991 Delayed Quote.5.77%
ZYNGA INC. 4.26% 9.565 Delayed Quote.49.51%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 681 M - -
Net income 2020 -167 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 081 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -53,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 751 M 8 751 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 883
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart ZYNGA INC.
Duration : Period :
Zynga Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZYNGA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8,57 $
Last Close Price 9,15 $
Spread / Highest target 3,83%
Spread / Average Target -6,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank D. Gibeau Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Jonathan Pincus Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Bromberg Chief Operating Officer
Gerard Griffin Chief Financial Officer
William Gordon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZYNGA INC.49.51%8 751
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD21.14%55 460
NETEASE, INC.,24.87%49 898
NEXON CO., LTD.54.90%18 414
NCSOFT CORPORATION46.03%13 163
WUHU SANQI INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.26.25%10 063
