By Mary de Wet

Lockheed Martin was awarded an $861.3 million contract to produce High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems for the U.S. Army.

The U.S. Defense Department solicited bids via the internet and received one bid.

The work under the contract is expected to be completed by May 31, 2026.

Lockheed ramped up production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems in its first quarter, which helped boost net sales for its Missile and Fire Control division.

