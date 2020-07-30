Fresenius cuts 2020 outlook to reflect pandemic impact

The pandemic has been a mixed blessing for healthcare companies, bringing governmental subsidies and increased demand for selected products and services but also delays in treatments and extra expenses including the purchase of protective gear.

In its first outlook that accounts for the coronavirus impact, Fresenius forecast a change in adjusted net income of between a 4% drop and a 1% increase, and revenue growth in the range of 3% to 6%.

That compares with previous forecasts for growth of between 1% and 5%, and 4% and 7%, respectively.

Fresenius shares were down 2% in early trade.

The group's infusion drugs unit Kabi, which accounts for about 20% of sales, was hit by fewer elective procedures, easing demand for coronavirus-related products, and a slower-than-expected recovery in China, while medical services business Vamed suffered from pandemic-related project delays.

Fresenius forecast full-year earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) would be down by between 3% and 6% for Kabi and about 50% for Vamed.

"The new guidance assumes only regional or local COVID-19 outbreaks rather than a widespread second COVID-19 wave triggering lockdowns in the group's relevant markets," it said.

Fresenius' second-quarter net income came in at 410 million euros (371.84 million pounds), above analysts' average forecast of 398 million euros, according to a company-provided poll.

Fresenius Medical Care, the group's separately listed dialysis unit, confirmed its 2020 targets, citing a strong underlying business performance and receding pandemic effects, after reporting second-quarter net income of 351 million euros, 8% above consensus.

Its shares were steady in early trade, in line with Germany's blue-chip index.

By Zuzanna Szymanska