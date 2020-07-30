Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

A. Pande

Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Currently, Anil Pande holds the position of Executive Director-Operations & Distribution at Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

Fresenius cuts 2020 outlook to reflect pandemic impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 04:03am EDT

German healthcare group Fresenius cut its 2020 net income and revenue targets on Thursday as pandemic-related delays and lower demand at its medical services and drug units outweighed a strong performance in dialysis.

The pandemic has been a mixed blessing for healthcare companies, bringing governmental subsidies and increased demand for selected products and services but also delays in treatments and extra expenses including the purchase of protective gear.

In its first outlook that accounts for the coronavirus impact, Fresenius forecast a change in adjusted net income of between a 4% drop and a 1% increase, and revenue growth in the range of 3% to 6%.

That compares with previous forecasts for growth of between 1% and 5%, and 4% and 7%, respectively.

Fresenius shares were down 2% in early trade.

The group's infusion drugs unit Kabi, which accounts for about 20% of sales, was hit by fewer elective procedures, easing demand for coronavirus-related products, and a slower-than-expected recovery in China, while medical services business Vamed suffered from pandemic-related project delays.

Fresenius forecast full-year earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) would be down by between 3% and 6% for Kabi and about 50% for Vamed.

"The new guidance assumes only regional or local COVID-19 outbreaks rather than a widespread second COVID-19 wave triggering lockdowns in the group's relevant markets," it said.

Fresenius' second-quarter net income came in at 410 million euros (371.84 million pounds), above analysts' average forecast of 398 million euros, according to a company-provided poll.

Fresenius Medical Care, the group's separately listed dialysis unit, confirmed its 2020 targets, citing a strong underlying business performance and receding pandemic effects, after reporting second-quarter net income of 351 million euros, 8% above consensus.

Its shares were steady in early trade, in line with Germany's blue-chip index.

By Zuzanna Szymanska
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA -2.04% 77.02 Delayed Quote.19.13%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA -2.90% 43.97 Delayed Quote.-10.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about A. Pande
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
07/24MARKUS BRAUN : Wirecard Probe Eyes Rogue Bankers -- WSJ
DJ
07/29ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk says open to supplying batteries to other automakers
RE
07/23JEFF BEZOS : Big Tech CEOs ready defenses for U.S. Congress hearing into their growing power
RE
07/27JEFF BEZOS : Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Faces Rare Test in First Testimony Before Congress
DJ
07/29JEFF BEZOS : MacKenzie Scott donates $1.7 bln since Bezos split
RE
07/24LI KA-SHING : Hong Kong developer CK Asset sells Chengdu development project for $1 billion
RE
07/27KEVIN PLANK : Under Armour executives receive Wells notice from SEC
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Markus Duesmann Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Dara Khosrowshahi Peter King Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Henri Poupart-lafarge Patrick Pouyanné Norbert Reithofer Stéphane Richard Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group