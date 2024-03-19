By Nina Kienle

ArcelorMittal said Kleber Silva will replace Stefan Buys as next chief executive officer for mining, as well as become executive vice president, effective from early April.

The Luxembourg-based steel maker said on Tuesday that Silva will take on his new positions on April 8, to report to Chief Executive Aditya Mittal, as well as become a member of the management committee.

Silva is re-joining ArcelorMittal after leaving in 2017, when he joined Paris-based mining company Eramet as deputy chief executive officer and chief operating officer responsible for mining and metals, the company said.

Buys, who held the position of CEO Mining since 2021, is leaving the company on March 30, to pursue other opportunities, it said.

