ArcelorMittal: Kleber Silva returns to the group
Kleber Silva returns to ArcelorMittal, a group he left in 2017 to join Eramet, where he was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in charge of Mining and Metals.
At ArcelorMittal, Kleber Silva will report directly to Aditya Mittal, CEO of ArcelorMittal, and will join the Group's Management Committee.
Stefan Buys, Managing Director since October 2021, will leave the company on March 30, 2024 to pursue other opportunities.
