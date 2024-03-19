Aditya Mittal is an Indian businessperson who has been the head of 7 different companies and currently holds the position of Chairman for HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd., Chairman at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd., Chief Executive Officer & Director at ArcelorMittal SA, President, Chief Executive & Financial Officer at ArcelorMittal Europe CZ sro and President, Group CFO & CEO-ArcelorMittal Europe at ArcelorMittal International SA. Mr. Mittal is also on the board of The Brookings Institution, Aperam SA and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and Member of Young Presidents' Organization (India). In his past career Aditya Mittal occupied the position of Chairman at Baffinland Iron Mines Corp., President & Chief Financial Officer of Mittal Steel Co. NV, Chief Financial Officer at ArcelorMittal NV and Member-Young Global Leaders at Forum Mondial de L'Economie. Aditya Mittal received an undergraduate degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

