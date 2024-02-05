ArcelorMittal: emissions reduction program in India
AM/NS India aims to reduce emissions intensity by 20% by 2030, with a roadmap of actions across the entire steel production value chain.
These include boosting renewable energy to meet 100% of the grid's electricity needs, and doubling the recycling of steel scrap through new and improved supply and processing facilities.
The report highlights a pivotal moment for India's steel sector as the country targets a $5 trillion economy and the world's third largest economy by 2026-2027.
' As our company and our country grow, we are committed to meeting the challenge of decoupling development and emissions. Without transforming steel production, research indicates that growing demand could lead to a 200% increase in emissions from the sector by 2050', commented Aditya Mittal, Chairman of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India).
