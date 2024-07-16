Presently, Alastair Borthwick is Chief Financial Officer of Bank of America Corp. He previously occupied the position of Principal at Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Head of Capital Markets at Bank of America, NA (Charlotte, North Carolina). Mr. Borthwick received an undergraduate degree from the University of St. Andrews and an MBA from Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

Linked companies MERRILL LYNCH PREFERRED CAPITAL TRUST I Director of Finance/CFO