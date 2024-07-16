BANK OF AMERICA CFO ALASTAIR BORTHWICK SAYS REMAIN WELL POSITIONED WITH SIGNIFICANT EXCESS CAPITAL, COMPARED TO OUR REGULATORY MINIMUMS - MEDIA CALL
Insiders
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|44.12 USD
|+5.31%
|+6.68%
|328B
Presently, Alastair Borthwick is Chief Financial Officer of Bank of America Corp. He previously occupied the position of Principal at Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Head of Capital Markets at Bank of America, NA (Charlotte, North Carolina). Mr. Borthwick received an undergraduate degree from the University of St. Andrews and an MBA from Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.View full profile
|Linked companies
|MERRILL LYNCH PREFERRED CAPITAL TRUST I
|Director of Finance/CFO
Latest news about Alastair Borthwick
- Stock Market
- Insiders
- Alastair Borthwick
- Bank Of America Cfo Alastair Borthwick Says Remain Well Position…