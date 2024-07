SAO PAULO, July 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco tapped Gabriel Amado de Moura as its new chief financial officer, the bank said on Friday in a securities filing.

Moura will replace Alexsandro Broedel Lopes, who left Itau Unibanco for new opportunities abroad, the bank said.

Moura was the chief executive of Itau Chile, a unit that will now be run by Andre Carvalho Whyte Gailey, according to the filing. (Reporting by Andre Romani Editing by Chris Reese)