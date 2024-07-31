MICROSOFT CFO AMY HOOD SAYS AZURE GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE IN H2 – CONF CALL
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|417.11 USD
|-0.30%
|-0.31%
|3,100B
Amy E. Hood occupies the position of Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President at Microsoft Corp. Ms. Hood is also on the board of 3M Co. In her past career she held the position of Principal at Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. Amy E. Hood received an undergraduate degree from Duke University and an MBA from Harvard University.View full profile
|Linked companies
|MICROSOFT CORPORATION
|Director of Finance/CFO