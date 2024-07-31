MICROSOFT CFO AMY HOOD SAYS FY25 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE HIGHER THAN FY24 – CONF CALL
Amy E. Hood occupies the position of Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President at Microsoft Corp. Ms. Hood is also on the board of 3M Co. In her past career she held the position of Principal at Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. Amy E. Hood received an undergraduate degree from Duke University and an MBA from Harvard University.View full profile
