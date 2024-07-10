By Colin Kellaher

Eli Lilly has tapped 29-year veteran Gordon Brooks to serve as interim chief financial officer ahead of the pending departure of Anat Ashkenazi, who is taking the top finance post at Google parent Alphabet.

Eli Lilly on Wednesday said the 55-year-old Brooks, currently group vice president, controller and corporate strategy, will become interim finance chief on July 15.

Ashkenazi, who has been Eli Lilly's chief financial officer since 2021, last month announced plans to leave the Indianapolis drugmaker to join Alphabet as senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Eli Lilly at the time said it had launched a search for a new finance chief, adding that it would consider internal and external candidates.

