By Stephen Nakrosis

Anat Ashkenazi, the new chief financial officer for Google and parent company Alphabet, is slated to receive a signing bonus of $9.9 million and annual base salary of $1 million per year.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Alphabet also said Ashkenazi will receive a $13.1 million sign-on equity grant in the form of restricted stock units, to compensate for the forfeiture of her compensation from previous employer Eli Lilly.

Ashkenazi will be eligible for an annual bonus of up to 200% of annual salary, as well as new hire time-based equity and new hire performance-based equity, Alphabet said.

06-07-24 1751ET