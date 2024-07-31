ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss Re announced a new Group Chief Financial Officer on Wednesday, saying Anders Malmstrom will replace John Dacey when he retires next year.

Malmstrom will join Swiss Re in early 2025 from Athora Holdings, a European savings and retirement services group, where he been group CFO since May 2021.

"We are pleased to have found a seasoned leader, with deep expertise in finance and the insurance industry, in Anders Malmstrom," said Swiss Re Chairman Jacques de Vaucleroy.

"We are convinced that he is the right person to take the Finance function forward after an orderly transition."

Before joining Athora, Malmstrom was Senior Executive Vice President and CFO of Equitable Holdings in New York.

Before that, he was Senior Executive Director and CFO at AXA U.S., member of the executive board and Head of the Life business at AXA Winterthur and held senior leadership roles at Swiss Life Group.

Dacey, who has been CFO at Swiss Re since 2018, will retire from his executive role at the company on March 31, 2025.

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Miranda Murray)