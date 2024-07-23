Witan Investment Trust PLC - London-based investment company, with diverse holdings including in Apax Global Alpha Ltd, Unilever PLC and Microsoft Corp - Confirms that Chief Executive Officer Andrew Bell will step down from the board, and that his retirement will take effect just before the completion of Witan's combination with Alliance Trust, currently expected to be in early October.

Chair Andrew Ross says: "The board would like to thank Andrew Bell for leading the company in such an exemplary fashion for the last fourteen years. Recent times have seen a pandemic, wars, rising inflation, higher interest rates and worries about recession, not a helpful background for investors. Andrew has navigated these with a cool head and sound judgement. We wish him well for his retirement."

Current stock price: 269.00 pence

12-month change: up 15%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News senior reporter

