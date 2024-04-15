The FTSE 100 closed down 0.4% Monday as fears remained over an escalation of tensions in the Middle East, but oil prices remained low as markets reacted calmly to events in the region. "European and U.S. stock indices regained some of last week's losses on hopes of de-escalation in the Middle East and ended the day in positive territory, the exception being the FTSE 100, which dipped slightly," IG analyst Axel Rudolph said in a note. Fresnillo was the day's biggest faller, down 3.9%, followed by BP and Centrica, down 2.2% and 2.1% respectively. Beazly was the session's highest riser, up 3%, followed by Ocado and IMI, both up 2%.

COMPANIES NEWS:

Ashmore Group Assets Under Management Drop on Outflows

Ashmore Group said that its assets under management fell 4% over the third quarter of fiscal 2024 amid subdued markets after a strong end to the previous quarter.

Glanbia Acquires U.S. Flavor Producers For $300 Mln

Glanbia said it agreed to buy U.S.-based Flavor Producers for an initial $300 million as it focuses on acquiring complementary businesses to grow its nutrition platforms.

Inchcape to Sell U.K. Retail Business To Group 1 Automotive For GBP346 Mln

Inchcape agreed to sell its U.K. retail operations to Group 1 Automotive UK for around 346 million pounds ($431.1 million) in cash.

Mitie Group Expects Record Revenue, Launches Buyback

Mitie Group launches a share buyback and expects record revenue for the full fiscal year after strong demand in the fourth quarter.

PageGroup Gross Profit Declines Amid Challenging Environment

PageGroup reported a decline in gross profit for the first quarter across all its keys regions, citing a challenging environment.

Kingfisher Chairman Andrew Cosslett to Step Down

Kingfisher said its chairman, Andrew Cosslett, will step down in June.

