PARIS (Reuters) - Arnaud Lagardere, the chairman and CEO of French company Lagardere SA, will have to resign from his executive roles as a result of an earlier court indictment against which he will appeal, the company said on Tuesday.

"This indictment essentially concerns facts relating to personal companies wholly owned by Arnaud Lagardère and not involving any Lagardère group companies," it said.

"In the context of his indictment, Arnaud Lagardère has been provisionally banned from holding executive office, a measure which he is contesting and against which he intends to appeal, but which nevertheless will oblige him to resign his executive offices within the group, despite the appeal," it added.

