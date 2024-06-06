On June 5, Arnaud Lagardère declared to the AMF that he had crossed below the thresholds of 10% of Lagardère's capital and voting rights, directly and through the intermediary of companies under his control, and held a total of 8.14% of the capital and 9.17% of the voting rights.

This crossing results from the sale of Lagardère shares following the sale of 4,191,547 shares held by Arjil Commanditée - Arco through the exercise of transfer rights granted in connection with the contribution of its shares to the subsidiary leg of the Vivendi takeover bid.

