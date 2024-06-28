Lagardère announces that its Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Arnaud Lagardère as CEO, following the partial lifting of the management ban imposed on him on April 29.

Jean-Christophe Thiery has held this position on a provisional basis since April 30. Arnaud Lagardère's appointment as Chairman and CEO of Hachette Livre will also be submitted to the Board in the near future.

The Board also noted that Arnaud Lagardère had taken over his mandates as Chairman of Lagardère Commandité SAS and Managing Director of Lagardère Radio SCA, the holding company of the radio division, which had been entrusted on a provisional basis to Constance Benqué.

Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.