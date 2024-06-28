Arnaud Lagardère is a French businessperson who has been the head of 28 different companies. Currently, he occupies the position of Chairman for Sports Investment Group LLC, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Arjil Commanditee-Arco, Chairman-Management Board & CEO of Lagardère SCA, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Hachette SA, Chairman-Supervisory Board of Lagardere Active Media SA, Chairman-Supervisory Board at Lagardère Active SAS, Chairman of Lagardere Sports US LLC, Chairman at Lagardère Media SAS, Chairman of Lagardère Unlimited, Inc., Chairman at Lagardère North America, Inc., Chairman-Executive Board at Lagardère Unlimited SAS and General Manager of Europe News (which are all subsidiaries of Lagardère SCA) and Chairman for Lagardère SAS. He is also Chairman at Fondation Jean-Luc Lagardere, Chairman at Lagardere Paris Racing Sports Association, General Manager at Lagardère News SARL and General Manager at Europe News and on the board of 6 other companies. He previously occupied the position of Chairman for Association des Amis de Paris Jean Bouin CASG, Chairman of Airbus SE, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for SOGEADE Gerance SAS, Chairman of EADS Participations BV, Chairman at Lagardère Capital & Management SAS, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Lagardère Images, Chief Executive Officer at Grolier, Inc., Director at Hachette Filipacchi Médias SAS, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Lagardère Thématiques SA, Chairman of Lagardère Paris Racing Ressources SASP, Chairman-Supervisory Board for Lagardère Sports SAS, Chairman-Supervisory Board for Lagardère Travel Retail SAS, Chairman for Europe 1 Telecompagnie SAS, Chairman of LM Holding SAS and Managing Member at Lagardère Unlimited LLC. He received an undergraduate degree from Université Paris Dauphine-PSL.

Linked companies Hachette Livre SA Hachette Livre SA Publishing: Books/Magazines Consumer Services Hachette Livre SA engages in the publication and distribution of books. It offers recycled, PEFC or FSC-sealed papers to improve environmental management. The company was founded by Louis Hachette in 1826 and is headquartered in Vanves, France. Chief Executive Officer Lagardere Active Media SA Lagardere Active Media SA Advertising/Marketing Services Commercial Services Lagardère Active Media SA develops content for media and advertising companies. The company covers the press, radio, TV and digital entertainment sectors. The firm offers over 260 magazines which include Elle, Metropolitan Home, Premier and Paris Match. Lagardère Active has over 25 radio stations and TV production operations. It was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Levallois-Perret, France Chairman