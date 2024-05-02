Lagardère announces that, following Arnaud Lagardère's resignation from his executive duties following his indictment, its Board of Directors has unanimously decided to appoint Jean-Christophe Thiery as a director and CEO of Lagardère SA.

His appointment as CEO of Hachette Livre will also be submitted to the company's Board of Directors in the very near future. Jean-Christophe Thiery has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Groupe Canal+ since 2018, a position he will retain.

The Board also took note of Arnaud Lagardère's decision to appoint Constance Benqué as President of Lagardère Commandité SAS and Manager of Lagardère Radio SCA, the radio division's holding company since the implementation of its autonomization.

