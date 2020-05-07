Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Aditya Mittal

Age : 43
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : ArcelorMittal - Aperam S.A.
Biography : Aditya Mittal is an Indian businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies and present

ArcelorMittal flags lower profits, hopes lockdown easings herald turnaround for steel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 06:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Metal coils are seen at an ArcelorMittal steel plant in Ghent

By Marine Strauss

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, forecast its steel shipments would fall by up to a third in the second quarter, leading to sharply lower profits as coronavirus restrictions hit demand.

The company said it had suspended dividend payments until further notice and was cutting planned investment this year by a quarter, but Chief Financial Officer Aditya Mittal said that while there was much uncertainty, the second quarter could be the trough. Lockdowns were easing in Europe, India and some U.S. states, with automakers restarting production, while in China demand had increased significantly, he said.

"We would expect that Q2 would be the low point in terms of activity levels but clearly it's difficult to predict at this time but there are certain signs which would suggest that," Aditya Mittal told a conference call.

The Luxembourg-based group's shares rose 2.4% to 9.79 euros by 0840 GMT, although they are still down 27% since the start of this year.

ArcelorMittal said that as the full impact of the pandemic was "highly uncertain" and varies from country to country, the group was withdrawing its guidance for global steel consumption.

It now simply says steel demand will be lower than in 2019.

The company said its core profit (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) in the second quarter would be $400 million-$600 million. In the second quarter of last year it was $1.56 billion.

First-quarter core profit this year came in at $967 million, beating an average forecast in a company poll of $867 million.

ArcelorMittal's steel shipments would be within a range of 13.5 million-14.5 million tonnes in April-June. That would be down by between a quarter and a third from the first-quarter level of 19.5 million tonnes, which was a fall of 10.7% from a year earlier.

Mittal said demand for steel for packaging, often used for food, had held up; manufacturing and construction were down, but not as much as expected in many countries; while automakers had shut down their facilities early on.

ArcelorMittal had proposed a dividend for 2019 of $0.30 per share, now suspended. It said it was also reducing its cash needs for this year.

"Certain cash needs of the business are now expected to be approximately $3.5 bln in 2020 (versus $4.5 bln previous guidance), due to lower planned capex (reduced to $2.4 bln from $3.2 bln previous guidance) and lower taxes," it said.

Jefferies analysts said in a research note that the suspended dividend and low cash needs highlighted the company's focus on preserving cash as COVID-19 disruption peaked in the second and third quarters.

ArcelorMittal said its net debt rose to $9.5 billion in the first quarter, from $9.3 billion at the end of 2019. It reiterated that it wants to get this down to $7 billion in the near term.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss; editing by Philip Blenkinsop/Mark Potter/Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL 3.23% 9.874 Delayed Quote.-38.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Aditya Mittal
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Sees Upside of Work-at-Home Future -- WSJ
DJ
05/04ELON MUSK : Tesla stock rise appears to qualify CEO Musk for $700 million payday
RE
05/06MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook names first members of oversight board that can overrule Zuckerberg
RE
04/30TIM COOK : Apple sales inch higher despite coronavirus but CEO Tim Cook sees uncertain future
RE
05/01ELON MUSK : Tesla tumbles after Musk tweets stock too high
RE
05/01WARREN BUFFETT : Coronavirus Canceled Warren Buffett's Shareholder Party. Omaha Is Suffering.
DJ
05/06DARA KHOSROWSHAHI : Uber to cut 3,700 jobs, CEO Khosrowshahi to waive base salary
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Alexander Novak Patrick Pouyanné Miuccia Prada Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Alfred Schindler Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Erich Sixt Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group