Keller CEO Michaelis to step down, reaffirms FY outlook
0
09/20/2019 | 02:37am EDT
(Reuters) - Keller Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Alain Michaelis has decided to step down by the end of this month, the engineering contractor said on Friday, while reaffirming its outlook for the year.
The company said Chief Financial Officer Michael Speakman will take over as interim CEO from Oct. 1, adding that the process of recruiting Michaelis' successor has commenced.
(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)