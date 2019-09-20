Log in
Alain Michaelis

Age : 52
Public asset : 275,525 USD
Linked companies : Keller Group plc
Biography : Presently, Alain Maximillian Michaelis holds the position of Chief Executive Officer & Executive Dir

Keller CEO Michaelis to step down, reaffirms FY outlook

09/20/2019 | 02:37am EDT

(Reuters) - Keller Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Alain Michaelis has decided to step down by the end of this month, the engineering contractor said on Friday, while reaffirming its outlook for the year.

The company said Chief Financial Officer Michael Speakman will take over as interim CEO from Oct. 1, adding that the process of recruiting Michaelis' successor has commenced.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
