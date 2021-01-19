Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Alan Davy

Age : 56
Public asset : 3,516,430 USD
Biography : Alan Davy holds the position of Operations Director for British American Tobacco plc.

British American Tobacco Operations Director Alan Davy to Step Down

01/19/2021 | 02:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

British American Tobacco PLC said Tuesday that its Operations Director Alan Davy will step down from the board on Jan. 31 and be replaced by Zafar Khan, currently head of new categories operations.

The FTSE 100-listed cigarette maker, which houses the Kent, Dunhill and Lucky Strike brands, said Mr. Davy will leave the company on May 31 to pursue new challenges and spend more time with his family. He started with BAT in Pakistan 24 years ago.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-21 0225ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC -0.63% 2750 Delayed Quote.1.55%
Latest news about Alan Davy
 
02:26aALAN DAVY : British American Tobacco Operations Director Alan Davy to Step Down
DJ
01/18ROBERT FRIEDLAND : Ivanhoe Mines' Friedland taking 'hard look' at U.S. projects
RE
01/16MARCO GADOLA : Announcement | MCH Group | Board of Directors and Executive Board
DJ
01/16ALAIN BOUCHARD : Failed French supermarket deal unlikely to dampen ambitions of Canada's Bouchard
RE
01/15RICHARD LENNY : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
01/15WEI LI : Stock Futures Slide on Tax Concerns
DJ
01/14HILTON SCHLOSBERG : Monster Beverage Appoints Hilton Schlosberg Co-CEO
DJ
01/14ROLF BREIDENBACH : HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Thanks to a slight market recovery and strict cost discipline, HELLA sees good business development over the first half of the year
DJ
01/13HOWARD SCHULTZ : state media
RE
01/13LUCA DE MEO : Renault set for makeover as a leaner carmaker under De Meo
RE
01/13BRIAN KRZANICH : Intel taps VMware's Gelsinger as CEO to fix manufacturing crisis
RE
01/13FRANK SLOOTMAN : Blackstone Names Slootman as Senior Adviser
DJ
01/13JACK MA : Primavera chairman believes Ma 'safe and sound', upbeat on Ant
RE
01/13TIDJANE THIAM : UniCredit Considering Andrea Orcel, Tidjane Thiam for Chief Executive Role -FT
DJ
01/12SHELDON ADELSON : Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul who made big bets on Trump and Netanyahu, dies at 87
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
01/13BRIAN KRZANICH : Intel taps VMware's Gelsinger as CEO to fix manufacturing crisis
RE
01/13JACK MA : Primavera chairman believes Ma 'safe and sound', upbeat on Ant
RE
01/12SHELDON ADELSON : Las Vegas casino magnate, U.S. Republican donor Sheldon Adelson dies
RE
01/16ALAIN BOUCHARD : Failed French supermarket deal unlikely to dampen ambitions of Canada's Bouchard
RE
01/13HOWARD SCHULTZ : state media
RE
01/13LUCA DE MEO : Renault set for makeover as a leaner carmaker under De Meo
RE
01/12ROBERT WALTERS : Robert Walters sees annual profit ahead of estimates on signs of hiring pick-up
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Sheldon Adelson Mukesh Ambani Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Leon Black Alexandre Bompard Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Louis Camilleri Tim Cook Brunello Cucinelli Benjamin De Rothschild Jean-charles Decaux Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Emmanuel Faber Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Guilherme Chagas Gerdau Johann Philip Green Ralph Hamers Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Pedro Moreira Salles Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Bernd Osterloh Pedro Pullen Parente Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Ugur Sahin Christian Sewing Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Peter Thiel François Villeroy De Galhau Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Gustavo Werneck Da Cunha Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ