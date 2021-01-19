British American Tobacco Operations Director Alan Davy to Step Down

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

British American Tobacco PLC said Tuesday that its Operations Director Alan Davy will step down from the board on Jan. 31 and be replaced by Zafar Khan, currently head of new categories operations.

The FTSE 100-listed cigarette maker, which houses the Kent, Dunhill and Lucky Strike brands, said Mr. Davy will leave the company on May 31 to pursue new challenges and spend more time with his family. He started with BAT in Pakistan 24 years ago.

