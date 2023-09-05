Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani held talks in Beijing on Sunday and Monday to facilitate as smooth an exit as possible from the initiative while laying the groundwork for alternative economic deals with China.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce to Step Down Two Months Early

SYDNEY-Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce will step down two months earlier than planned, as Australia's biggest airline seeks to quickly repair its public image following legal action from Australia's competition regulator.

Joyce's successor, Vanessa Hudson, will now assume the chief executive role on Sept. 6, the airline said.

Expected Major Events for Tuesday

00:01/IRL: Aug Ireland Services PMI

07:00/SVK: 2Q GDP

07:15/SPN: Aug Spain Services PMI

07:45/ITA: Aug Italy Services PMI

07:50/FRA: Aug France Services PMI

07:55/GER: Aug Germany Services PMI

08:00/EU: Aug Eurozone Services PMI

08:00/UK: Aug UK monthly car registrations figures

08:30/UK: Aug UK Official Reserves

08:30/UK: Aug S&P Global / CIPS UK Services PMI

09:00/EU: Jul PPI

09:00/CYP: Aug Registered Unemployed

10:00/FRA: Jul OECD CPI

