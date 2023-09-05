Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani held talks in Beijing on Sunday and Monday to facilitate as smooth an exit as possible from the initiative while laying the groundwork for alternative economic deals with China.
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce to Step Down Two Months Early
SYDNEY-Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce will step down two months earlier than planned, as Australia's biggest airline seeks to quickly repair its public image following legal action from Australia's competition regulator.
Joyce's successor, Vanessa Hudson, will now assume the chief executive role on Sept. 6, the airline said.
Expected Major Events for Tuesday
00:01/IRL: Aug Ireland Services PMI
07:00/SVK: 2Q GDP
07:15/SPN: Aug Spain Services PMI
07:45/ITA: Aug Italy Services PMI
07:50/FRA: Aug France Services PMI
07:55/GER: Aug Germany Services PMI
08:00/EU: Aug Eurozone Services PMI
08:00/UK: Aug UK monthly car registrations figures
08:30/UK: Aug UK Official Reserves
08:30/UK: Aug S&P Global / CIPS UK Services PMI
09:00/EU: Jul PPI
09:00/CYP: Aug Registered Unemployed
10:00/FRA: Jul OECD CPI
