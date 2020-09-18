Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Alan Joyce

Age : 52
Public asset : 6,926,569 USD
Linked companies : Qantas Airways Limited
Biography : Alan Joseph Joyce is a businessperson who has been at the helm of 6 different companies and presentl

Qantas CEO Joyce's pay falls 83% because of coronavirus pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 12:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Qantas planes are seen at Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney

The total pay for Qantas Airways Ltd Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce fell by 83% in the financial year ending June 30 because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the airline said on Friday.

This pushes Joyce from the ranks of Australia's highest-paid bosses.

Joyce's total pay was A$1.7 million ($1.24 million) in the financial year, down from A$9.9 million a year earlier, Qantas said in a statement.

Two years ago, Joyce was the highest paid chief executive in Australia, according to the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI), after successfully spearheading a turnaround programme. He was ranked eighth by ACSI last year.

The airline said Joyce took no salary from April to July this year as revenues collapsed, before returning to 65% of his base salary in August.

Part of the decline in Joyce's total pay was because he offered, and the board agreed, to not receive 345,000 shares associated with a long-term incentive from 2017, Qantas said. It added that a decision on whether those shares will ultimately vest or lapse has been deferred until at least August 2021.

Qantas has announced plans to cut 8,500 jobs, or nearly 30% of its pre-pandemic workforce, and the majority of its staff remain stood down and are receiving government support rather than their salaries.

The airline's Chairman Richard Goyder, who also received no pay from April to July, said management and the board had shown important leadership in taking the salary cuts.

"This is obviously not the same hardship as those stood down or facing redundancy, but it comes at a time when demands on management are greater than ever," Goyder said.

Qantas' rivals Singapore Airlines Ltd and Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd have also announced salary cuts for senior leaders.

($1 = 1.3659 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED -2.79% 5.93 End-of-day quote.-48.52%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED -1.98% 3.96 End-of-day quote.-44.30%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED -0.56% 3.53 End-of-day quote.-60.95%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD -0.22% 18.34 End-of-day quote.-46.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Alan Joyce
 
12:08aALAN JOYCE : Qantas CEO Joyce's pay falls 83% because of coronavirus pandemic
RE
09/17ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Dutch court freezes stake in Angola's former first family oil feud
RE
09/17ELON MUSK : Learn from partners then go it alone
RE
09/17MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair investors back O'Leary bonus, but a third withhold support
RE
09/16WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Snowflake's value doubles in stock market's largest software debut
RE
09/16RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson-backed blank-check company files for IPO
RE
09/16MARTIN FRANKLIN : Martin Franklin-led group launches London's first blank cheque IPO of 2020
RE
09/16JACK MA : Alibaba Group opens China factory as part of new manufacturing initiative
RE
09/15LARRY ELLISON : China's ByteDance to Keep Majority TikTok Stake in Oracle Deal Under U.S. Consideration -- 5th Update
DJ
09/15STEPHEN BURKE : JPMorgan Chase Names Stephen Burke as Lead Independent Director
DJ
09/15SATYA NADELLA : Microsoft's Failure to Land TikTok Raises Questions Over What's Next for CEO Nadella
DJ
09/14MIKE HENRY : BHP freezes executive salaries as CEO Henry takes $6.1 million for first six months
RE
09/14JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon says economic recovery could be derailed
RE
09/14LARRY ELLISON : Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison?s history of support for Trump
RE
09/14AXEL WEBER : Madrid court calls UBS chairman Axel Weber as witness in Orcel trial with Santander
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/17ELON MUSK : Learn from partners then go it alone
RE
09/16WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Snowflake's value doubles in stock market's largest software debut
RE
09/14JACK MA : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/11AMANDA BLANC : Insurer Aviva sells Singapore unit as new CEO shifts focus
RE
09/14JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon says economic recovery could be derailed
RE
09/12SUNDAR PICHAI : Google's Nice Guy in Chief Gets Ready for a Fight -- WSJ
DJ
09/11TREVOR MILTON : Nikola threatens Hindenburg with litigation, short-seller 'welcomes it'
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Markus Duesmann Jean-paul Faugère Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein Ralph Hamers David Henry Jean-sébastien Jacques Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Michael O'leary Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted David Simon Masayoshi Son Carlos Tavares Peter Thiel Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group