Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Albert Bourla

Age : 56
Public asset : 12,274,505 USD
Linked companies : Pfizer Inc.
Biography : Albert Bourla is Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer at Pfizer Inc. and on the board of 6

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to Succeed Ian Read as Chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 08:45am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Pfizer Inc. on Friday said Ian Read will retire as executive chairman of the drugmaker at the end of the year, adding Chief Executive Albert Bourla will assume the additional post of chairman, effective Jan. 1.

Mr. Read, who joined Pfizer in 1978 as an operational auditor, has been chairman since 2011 and served as CEO of the New York company from 2010 through 2018.

Mr. Bourla, who joined Pfizer's animal-health division in 1993, succeeded Mr. Read as CEO at the start of this year.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This item was corrected 5:24 p.m. ET. An earlier version misstated Ian Read's name as Ian Reed in the headline.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PFIZER 1.23% 36.22 Delayed Quote.-17.02%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 1 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Albert Bourla
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/24ELON MUSK : lawsuit
RE
09/24JAMIE DIMON : WeWork Is a Mess for JPMorgan. Jamie Dimon Is Cleaning It Up.
DJ
09/22SHELDON ADELSON : Wsj
RE
09/24BIN LI : Tesla rival Nio tumbles to record low after deliveries disappoint
RE
09/25GUIDO KERKHOFF : Thyssenkrupp faces more turmoil as CEO Kerkhoff set to leave
RE
09/23URS ROHNER : Credit Suisse's Thiam, Rohner blast reports of Khan incident as sensational
RE
04:37pJAMIE DIMON : Wells Fargo taps one-time Dimon protégé Scharf to lead turnaround
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Michael O'leary Ferdinand Piëch Wolfgang Porsche Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Mark Smucker Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group