Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Alessandro Profumo

Age : 63
Public asset : 5,347,280 USD
Linked companies : Leonardo S.p.a.
Biography : Alessandro Profumo is a businessperson who founded Appeal Strategy & Finance SRL and who has been th

Italy's 5 Star Movement says Leonardo CEO should resign after Monte dei Paschi ruling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/20/2020 | 02:34pm EDT

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's ruling 5-Star Movement called on the head of defence and aerospace group Leonardo to step down after he was found guilty of false accounting in his previous role as chairman of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Alessandro Profumo was one of three former Monte dei Paschi executives convicted on Thursday of not correctly booking derivative transactions which prosecutors said helped the bank hide losses in one of Italy's biggest financial scandals.

"In light of the conviction, we expect that Alessandro Profumo will resign as CEO of Leonardo in the interests of the company," a message on a 5-Star twitter account said.

Leonardo, formerly known as Finmeccanica, backed Profumo on Thursday, saying "conditions did not exist" for him to resign. Shares in the state-controlled group, in which the Treasury holds a 30% stake, dropped 3.7% in early trading in Milan.

Profumo and former Monte dei Paschi Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola were sentenced to six years in jail, while former statutory auditors' board president Paolo Salvadori was sentenced to three-and-a-half years.

However Thursday's ruling is still subject to appeal and would not become final until the appeals process is completed.

Profumo, a former head of bank Unicredit and one of Italy's most prominent corporate executives, joined Leonardo in 2017.

He succeeded Mauro Moretti, who was not given a second mandate after being convicted over a train crash that occurred when he was head of Ferrovie dello Stato, the Italian rail operator, in 2009. The appeals process in that case continues.

Before that, former CEO Giuseppe Orsi fought a long legal battle over a bribery case related to a 2010 helicopter contract with the Indian government. He was ultimately acquitted last year.

In 2011, Pier Francesco Guarguaglini resigned as chairman of Finmeccanica in the wake of a corruption probe that centred on accusations of false invoices and slush funds allegedly used to bribe politicians. The investigation was subsequently shelved.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by James Mackenzie; editing by Sabina Suzzi and Crispian Balmer)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. 1.32% 1.154 Delayed Quote.-18.53%
LEONARDO S.P.A. 3.34% 4.922 Delayed Quote.-54.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Alessandro Profumo
 
05:47pSCOTT SHEFFIELD : Pioneer Natural Resources to Buy Parsley Energy for $4.5 Billion--2nd Update
DJ
02:34pALESSANDRO PROFUMO : Italy's 5 Star Movement says Leonardo CEO should resign after Monte dei Paschi ruling
RE
06:51aSERGIO ERMOTTI : Ermotti hands $1.5 billion buyback baton to Hamers after UBS profit blowout
RE
06:15aELON MUSK : Microsoft Teams With Elon Musk's SpaceX to Push Cloud Battle With Amazon Into Orbit
DJ
06:11aDONALD WALKER : Magna International CEO Walker to Retire; Kotagiri to Take Post
DJ
02:30aJACK MA : Stock market boom, new listings mint China billionaires at record pace
RE
02:23aPETER HARGREAVES : Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder strikes board nomination deal with firm
RE
01:05aTERRY GOU : Foxconn's Terry Gou Says Big Wisconsin Project Hinges on State Aid
DJ
10/19ALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia's Novak says OPEC+ monitoring panel recommends to stick to oil deal in full
RE
10/18ANDREW FORREST : Mining billionaire Forrest buys famed Australian bootmaker RM Williams
RE
10/18MARTIN SCICLUNA : RSA chairman Martin Scicluna to step down next year - Sky News
RE
10/16JACK DORSEY : Zuckerberg, Dorsey and Pichai to Testify on Content Policies
DJ
10/16MARK SMITH : Shares of gun makers gain as Biden's lead grows
RE
10/16MARK ZUCKERBERG : How Mark Zuckerberg Learned Politics
DJ
10/14JEAN-PAUL AGON : Nicolas Hieronimus to Succeed Jean-Paul Agon as CEO
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/16MARK SMITH : Shares of gun makers gain as Biden's lead grows
RE
10/16MARK ZUCKERBERG : How Mark Zuckerberg Learned Politics
DJ
02:30aJACK MA : Stock market boom, new listings mint China billionaires at record pace
RE
10/13MIKE CORBAT : Citigroup's Corbat faces tense analyst questions as he approaches exit
RE
02:23aPETER HARGREAVES : Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder strikes board nomination deal with firm
RE
10/14JEAN-PAUL AGON : Nicolas Hieronimus to Succeed Jean-Paul Agon as CEO
DJ
06:51aSERGIO ERMOTTI : Ermotti hands $1.5 billion buyback baton to Hamers after UBS profit blowout
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Sergio Ermotti Firmino Ferreira Sampaio Neto Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein David Henry Carl Icahn Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Catherine Macgregor Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Alessandro Profumo Pedro Pullen Parente Alexandre Ricard Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel Gilberto Tomazoni Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group