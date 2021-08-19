Log in
Alex Gorsky

Birthday : 05/24/1960
Public asset : 79,347,144 USD
Biography : Alex Gorsky is a businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies and currently is Chai

J&J says veteran Duato to replace Gorsky as chief executive

08/19/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
Johnson & Johnson Vice President and Worldwide Chairman Pharmaceuticals Duato attends a news conference at Actelion headquarters in Allschwil

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday its Vice Chairman of Executive Committee Joaquin Duato will become chief executive officer from Jan. 3, replacing Alex Gorsky who has been at the helm for nine years.

During Gorsky's tenure, he oversaw significant breakthroughs in the company's vaccine programs, including the development of the first single-shot COVID-19 vaccine. Gorsky will serve as the company's executive chairman.

"This is the right time for the Company as our organization is delivering strong performance across all three segments and is positioned for continued success, in addition to this being the right time for me personally as I focus more on my family due to family health reasons," Gorsky said in a statement.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 0.78% 178.57 Delayed Quote.12.59%
Popular Business Leaders
 