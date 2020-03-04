Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Alexander Novak

Age : 48
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Alexander Valentinovich Novak is the Minister of Energy of Russia. Currently, he is Chairman for ROS

Avoiding hugs, OPEC officials greet with their feet amid virus outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/04/2020 | 09:14am EST
A group of journalists gather around Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh as he arrives at the Palais Hansen Kempinski hotel, Vienna

When OPEC ministers descend on Vienna to decide oil production policy, their meetings are usually accompanied by displays of brotherhood between the men in charge of a third of global crude supplies.

This time, as the world battles a coronavirus outbreak, they have been given strict instructions: no handshakes, don't hug and wash your hands frequently.

"Avoid close contact," reads a poster for ministers and delegates as they enter the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in the Austrian capital.

"Avoid handshakes and hugs," it adds in its list of directives.

The secretary general of the group, Mohammad Barkindo, and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak were shown in a video chuckling as they tapped each others feet, as an alternative form of greeting.

But the video posted on Twitter by the OPEC secretariat also showed the two men in a brief handshake, while an official photo also showed Barkindo clasping hands with Nigeria's minister.

As part of its precautions, OPEC said the number of delegates attending this week's meetings would be kept to a minimum and journalists were barred from the OPEC building.

Outside the headquarters, the usual crowd of reporters clustering around ministers as they came and went from hotels was noticeably smaller.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and several OPEC ministers and delegates had their temperature checked before entering the OPEC headquarters on Wednesday.

"If someone arriving to OPEC has a temperature above 37.5 Celsius, an alert will be raised," a source, who was speaking from inside the OPEC headquarters, told Reuters.

OPEC member Iran, some of whose officials have gone down with the virus as the country grapples to contain one of the worst outbreaks outside of China, South Korea and Italy, sent its minister, Bijan Zanganeh, to this week's meeting.

A waitress at the Palais Kempinski where he and ministers from the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Venezuela stay said she was following advice to keep her hands clean with regular washing or sanitiser. "That's all you can do," she said.

A spokeswoman said her hotel was following the recommendations from the health authorities, adding: "We do not want to spread panic."

Austria's airport authorities began mandatory temperature checks on Tuesday for passengers on direct flights from Iran, which has two such flights a week, and South Korea, which has three, according to a Vienna Airport spokesman.

Health authorities in Lower Austria, the province where the airport is located, said temperatures of all passengers from Iran were checked on Wednesday and no cases were found.

Some officials attending the OPEC gathering were not taking any risks. "I told people I won?t be shaking hands with them," said one OPEC delegate.

By Shadia Nasralla, Kirsti Knolle and Alex Lawler
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.01% 51.68 Delayed Quote.-25.24%
WTI 1.56% 47.273 Delayed Quote.-23.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Alexander Novak
 
09:14aALEXANDER NOVAK : Avoiding hugs, OPEC officials greet with their feet amid virus outbreak
RE
02/07ALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia may reveal stance on oil output cuts next week - Novak
RE
2019ALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia's Novak says OPEC+ may consider ending oil output cuts in 2020
RE
2019ALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia can finish Nord Stream 2 within couple of months -Ifax cites Novak
RE
2019ALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia's Novak says OPEC+ may consider easing oil output caps in March
RE
2019ALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia's condensate production 833,000 bpd in November - Novak
RE
2019ALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia's Novak declines to comment on OPEC+ stance
RE
2019ALEXANDER NOVAK : No decision yet on whether to exclude Russia's condensate from output measurement - Novak
RE
2019ALEXANDER NOVAK : Novak keeps mum on Russia's OPEC+ meeting stance
RE
2019ALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia's Novak says no formal calls to change global oil supply deal
RE
2019ALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia's Novak sees global oil demand rising 1.4 million bpd in 2020
RE
2019ALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia's Novak speaks to Saudi minister, says no change to oil deal
RE
2019ALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia's Novak - Opal ruling will affect three-way gas talks
RE
2019ALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia's Novak, Saudi's Prince Abdulaziz did not discuss oil price dynamics - reports
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/03WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman hedges to protect against coronavirus' 'negative' impact
RE
03/02CHRIS HOHN : British hedge fund billionaire Hohn launches campaign to starve coal plants of finance
RE
03/02JACK DORSEY : Musk tweets support for Dorsey remaining as Twitter CEO
RE
03/03JOHAN LUNDGREN : Airlines face worsening coronavirus impact, European bosses warn
RE
03/03TIM COOK : Tim Cook and Apple Bet Everything on China. Then Coronavirus Hit.
DJ
02/27LEON BLACK : Private-Equity Leaders Place Their Presidential Bets
DJ
02/27PHILIPPE PETITCOLIN : Safran Sees 737 MAX Drag This Year; 2019 Profit Rose -- Update
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jacques Aschenbroich Werner Baumann Mark Bertolini Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Ralph Hamers Paul Hudson Robert Iger Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Larry Page Stefan Persson Sundar Pichai Urs Rohner Bernd Scheifele Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group