Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Alexander Novak

Age : 50
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Alexander Valentinovich Novak is the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia. Mr. Novak occupies the positio

Half of Gazprom's 54 clients opened Gazprombank accounts, says Russia's Novak

05/19/2022 | 04:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A person is pictured through a window above a Gazprombank branch in Moscow

(Reuters) - Half of Russian gas giant Gazprom's 54 clients have opened accounts at Gazprombank, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday, as Moscow seeks to compel its clients to pay for its gas in roubles.

Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland in April after they refused to meet its demand that European buyers start paying for Russian gas in roubles, raising fears that other states could be next.

Finland's state-owned energy provider Gasum refused to switch to the new scheme and said this week it would take its dispute over rouble payments with Russia's Gazprom Export to arbitration proceedings.

Novak told a forum on Thursday that some big companies had already paid for Russian gas under the new scheme and that Moscow would soon know definitively which companies paid and which refused to do so.

"Gas payments under main contracts are due ... and there is information that some big companies already opened accounts, paid (gas bills) and are ready to pay on time," Novak told a forum. "In the next couple of days we will see a final list of who's paid in roubles and who's refused."

Nearly all the supply contracts EU companies have with Gazprom are in euros or dollars and some top Western companies have already opened accounts at Gazprombank.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM 2.33% 264.84 End-of-day quote.-22.85%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 8.03% 430 End-of-day quote.-21.07%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY TRANSNEFT 1.41% 111250 End-of-day quote.-29.94%
ROSSETI, PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY -0.48% 0.7088 End-of-day quote.-36.45%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.20% 63.375 Delayed Quote.-14.26%
Most Read News
 
05/12MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank Vision Fund posts $26 billion loss; Son pledges defence
RE
05/14ELON MUSK : Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA
RE
05/17JPMorgan shareholders vote disapproval of CEO Dimon's special payout
RE
05/17ELON MUSK : Prominent hedge funds invested in Twitter before Musk unveiled plans
RE
05/12ELON MUSK : Twitter CEO says two leaders to depart, hiring paused amid Musk takeover
RE
05/16CARL ICAHN : ISS recommends McDonald's shareholders back management directors in fight with Icahn
RE
05/16VIKTOR VEKSELBERG : Sulzer, Medmix sanctioned in Poland over Vekselberg ties
RE
Latest news about Alexander Novak
 
04:37aRussia to send oil rejected by Europe to Asia, other regions, says Novak
RE
04:17aALEXANDER NOVAK : Half of Gazprom's 54 clients opened Gazprombank accounts, says Russia's Novak
RE
05/08Oil tumbles about 6% as China COVID lockdowns weigh
RE
04/15Russian Deputy PM says several buyers agree to pay in roubles for Russian gas
RE
04/08Crude Oil Prices on Roller Coaster Ride as Market Faces Oil Reserve Releases, Supply Disruptions in Russia, ANZ Bank Says
MT

Popular Business Leaders
 