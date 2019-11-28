Log in
Alexander Novak

Age : 48
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Alexander Valentinovich Novak is the Minister of Energy of Russia. Presently, he is Chairman for ROS

No decision yet on whether to exclude Russia's condensate from output measurement - Novak

0
11/28/2019 | 04:21am EST
FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak speaks with the media outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday there was no decision yet on whether to exclude Russian gas condensate from how its output is measured under an international agreement to curb oil production.

"We are holding discussions, making calculations," Novak told reporters ahead of his meeting with Russian oil companies in Moscow. The companies have been invited to the ministry to discuss a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC producers scheduled in Vienna next week.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.32% 62.86 Delayed Quote.17.69%
WTI -0.17% 57.88 Delayed Quote.25.42%
