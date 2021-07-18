Log in
Alexander Novak

Age : 49
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Mr. Alexander V. Novak is a Chairman at Transneft PJSC, a Chairman at ROSSETI PJSC and a Deputy Prim

Novak says Russia to raise oil output in H2

07/18/2021 | 09:28am EDT
St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that Russia will raise its oil output in the second half of the year thanks to the new deal agreed by the OPEC+ group of leading oil producing countries to increase their total production.

Novak said Russia will start increasing oil output monthly by 100,000 barrels per day from this August and reach pre-crisis level of production in May 2022.

Russia would additionally produce some 21 million tonnes of oil this and next year, he said.

He also told Rossiya 24 TV station that the country's budget would get an additional 400 billion roubles ($5.4 billion) thanks to the new deal with an average oil price of $60 per barrel.

($1 = 73.9920 roubles)

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Popular Business Leaders
 