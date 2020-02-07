Russia may reveal stance on oil output cuts next week - Novak

"I can't tell you about my position right now, maybe we will say it next week," Novak said in response to a question about Russia's stance.

"Russia needs a few days for market analysis," Novak said.

A technical panel that advises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies led by Russia on Thursday proposed a provisional cut of 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), three sources told Reuters.

OPEC and its allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, are scheduled to meet in Vienna on March 5-6.

However, that might be brought forward as the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China hits oil prices.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)