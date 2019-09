"I think that, in terms of negotiations, this situation will be taken into account," he said in an interview with Russia's state-run Rossiya 24 TV channel.

Novak also said OPEC and non-OPEC countries did not discuss the possibility of a further extension of their output cut deal.

"It has not been discussed yet ... It's premature, the situation on the market may change," he said.

