Russia's Novak, Saudi's Prince Abdulaziz did not discuss oil price dynamics - reports

Novak also said the current oil price <O/R> was determined by the market, according to the reports. He added that he and Prince Abdulaziz discussed cooperation within the alliance between OPEC and non-OPEC members.

"Of course, we talked about prices as well, but did not discuss issues related to the need to change something about the prices. The prices are defined by the market, our task is to look after the implementation of the deal and market fundamentals," Novak was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

Novak travelled to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to meet Prince Abdulaziz.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Tom Balmforth)