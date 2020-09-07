Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Alexander Novak

Age : 49
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Alexander Valentinovich Novak is the Minister of Energy of Russia.

Russia's Novak says OPEC+ may discuss underperformers this month: RIA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 01:20pm EDT

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies may discuss this month countries which have lagged in reducing their oil output under a global oil cut deal, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying on Monday.

Saudi Arabia, which chairs a ministerial panel that monitors adherence with the oil cuts, has been heading efforts to press laggards such as Iraq, Kazakhstan, Nigeria and Angola to improve compliance with the reductions and compensate for their overproduction in July-September.

Asked if the laggards have requested to extend the period for improving their compliance, RIA news agency quoted Novak as saying: "I have no information on that."

"We have a planned meeting of the JMMC on (Sept.) 17. I think, we will discuss all those issues," he said.

Last week, Iraq sent contradictory statements about its position on the deal to reduce oil production.

It has said it remained fully committed to the OPEC+ oil supply cut agreement, denying an earlier media report that it was seeking an exemption from the reduction pact during the first quarter of 2021.

The OPEC and allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, are currently cutting output by 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) until December to support prices as the coronavirus crisis hammers demand.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman spoke by phone on Monday and said they were satisfied with how the deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers to limit oil output was being implemented, according to the Kremlin.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; editing by Jason Neely and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Alexander Novak
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02:28aMASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank shares slide 7% as tech stock options bets unnerve investors
RE
09/04WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire slashes Wells Fargo stake
RE
09/01WARREN BUFFETT : Why Buffett's bet on Japan could turn on higher inflation, weakening dollar
RE
09/02WILLIAM ACKMAN : Airbnb spurns approach from Ackman's blank-check company
RE
09/04JEAN-MARIE MESSIER : French rainmaker Maris breaks up with boutique partner Messier
RE
09/01MARKUS BRAUN : How Germany's Wirecard fell from grace
RE
09/02ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk discusses vaccine project, car plant with German politicians
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Markus Duesmann Jean-paul Faugère Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein Ralph Hamers David Henry Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa Henri Poupart-lafarge Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group