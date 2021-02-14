Log in
Alexander Novak

Age : 49
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Alexander Valentinovich Novak is the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia. Presently, he holds the positi

Russia's Novak says oil market on recovery path - news agencies

02/14/2021 | 07:48am EST
Press conference by Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The global oil market is on a recovery path and the oil price this year could average $45-$60 per barrel, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying on Sunday.

Novak, quoted by Russian news agencies, also said the Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany was 95% complete and would be completed despite attempts by the United States "to block it".

"We've seen low volatility in the past few months. This means the market is balanced and the prices we are seeing today are in line with the market situation," Novak told Rossiya 1 TV channel, according to RIA news agency.

Brent oil is currently trading above $62 per barrel.

Novak also said that global oil demand had been at its lowest during the pandemic-related crisis in April-May, when it fell by around 20-25% from its usual level.

Demand then improved and the decline was 8-9% by the year-end, he said, according to Interfax news agency. Global oil demand had stood at around 100 million barrels per day before the coronavirus-related lockdowns.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has said global oil demand in 2021 would rebound more slowly than previously thought as the impact of the pandemic lingers.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2021 / Crédit photo © Maxppp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.96% 62.64 Delayed Quote.17.68%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.07% 73.6 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
WTI 2.89% 59.609 Delayed Quote.20.26%
