Alexander Novak

Age : 48
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Alexander Valentinovich Novak is the Minister of Energy of Russia. Currently, he holds the position

Russia's Novak speaks to Saudi minister, says no change to oil deal

09/19/2019 | 11:10am EDT
Representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the European Union meet for gas talks, at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that he had spoken to his Saudi Arabian counterpart on Wednesday and that no decision had been taken to change a global oil deal between OPEC and its allies.

Speaking in Brussels, Novak said that the situation had stabilised following a weekend attack on Saudi oil infrastructure and that oil markets were calmer now than they had been on Monday.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.08% 64.76 Delayed Quote.25.71%
WTI 0.95% 58.6 Delayed Quote.36.21%
